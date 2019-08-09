MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Recovers Some Lost Ground After Tariff-sparked Jitters

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

U.S. core producer-price index dipped 0.1%

U.S. stocks traded off Friday's worst level Friday afternoon, after President Donald Trump's comment that a near-term deal between the U.S. and China on tariffs was unlikely soon pressured equities earlier in the session.

How did benchmarks perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 68 points, or 0.3%, lower at 26,313, the S&P 500 index slipped 16 points, or 0.6%, to reach 2,922. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.9% to 7,966, off 73 points. All three benchmarks suffered declines of at least 1% at Friday's nadir.

For the week, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are on track for a weekly fall of 0.5% and the Dow is down 1% so far this week.

What's driving the market?

Trump told reporters on Friday that things are doing "very well with China, but he's not ready to make a deal." He also said that he could cancel a coming September meeting of Sino-American trade negotiators. "We'll see whether or not we keep our meeting in September. If we do, that's fine. If we don't, that's fine," the president said at the White House on his way to a fundraiser in the Hamptons, New York.

Wall Street has seen whipsawing action all week amid concerns about Trump's tariffs on imports from China.

"People should have no illusions -- stocks are likely to remain volatile until earnings visibility improves," wrote Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell, in a Friday research note. "And with global growth clearly slowing, progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations is critical if investors are to view the earnings outlook positively,"

Late Thursday, reports also indicated that the Trump's administration wasn't ready to let U.S. companies resume doing business with Huawei Technologies Co. as Beijing has refused to purchase U.S. agricultural goods as a part of an earlier agreement, Bloomberg News reported (paywall) (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-08/u-s-holds-off-on-huawei-licenses-as-china-halts-crop-buying?srnd=premium).

The development marked the latest move in the testy confrontation between the two superpowers that has helped to collapse a detente achieved temporarily in May when Trump and President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the G-20 gathering in Osaka, Japan.

However, worries that Beijing would weaponize its onshore currency, the yuan , have not immediately been realized. The People's Bank of China on Friday in Asian hours set the daily reference rate for the yuan to 7.0136, which eased some fears that the second-largest economy would push to weaken its monetary unit. The PBOC allows the yuan to drift within 2% of the midpoint.

Meanwhile, Italian government bonds were in focus after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini , the head of the far-right League party, sought to dissolve parliament and trigger elections, which stoked a run for safe haven assets driving sovereign debt yields lower.

The 10-year Treasury yielded just around 1.70% early Friday, with comparable German bonds , a proxy for the health of eurozone economy, at negative 0.579%, hovering near a record low.

A report on U.S. producer prices , the producer-price index, showed wholesale prices increased 0.2% last month, matching the forecast of economists polled by MarketWatch. However, wholesale inflation over the past year was unchanged at 1.7%. A more closely followed measure that strips out volatile food, energy and trade-margin costs fell for the first time in almost four years. The so-called core PPI dipped 0.1%.

Which stocks were in focus?

Shares of Uber Technologieswere down 5.7% after the ride-hailing service reported a huge $5.24 billion quarterly loss.

Shares of Gilead Sciences were 0.5% higher after its drug Biktarvy was approved for the treatment of HIV-1 in China, the company said Friday .

J.C. Penney Co. Inc. (JCP) received a delisting notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission because its shares have been trading below a threshold for an extended period. Shares of the company, at 61 cents, were down 12.1% in Friday action and have been down 42% thus far in 2019.

McDonald's rose 1.6%, to pace the Dow's gainers on Friday. The fast-food behemoth's stock was headed for a fourth-straight gain , and a third-straight record close.

What other assets are in focus?

Gold futures for December delivery settled flat but booked one the best weekly gains since late June.

Oil prices surged. U.S. oil prices rose nearly 4%, adding to a 2.8% rally on Thursday on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index gained 0.4%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.7%, while the CS1 300 index shed 1% .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 , meanwhile, headed 0.4% lower.