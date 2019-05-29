Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Sinks As Tariff Clash Magnifies Global Growth Worries

05/29/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

Treasury bond yield-curve inversion deepens

U.S. stocks retreated Wednesday, with the Dow dropping more than 400 points at its low, as worries about trade tensions on top of global growth uncertainties spooked Wall Street, fueling buying in government bonds.

How are the benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 288 points, or 1.1%, to 25,059, but had fallen by as many as 410 points to 24,938.24. The S&P 500 index lost 27 points, or 1%, to 2,775. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 74 points, or 1%, to 7,533.

What's driving the market?

U.S.-China trade tensions continue to weigh on stocks after Chinese state media reports underlined the country's scope to use rare-earth minerals, used in the production of an array of devices such as mobile phones, computer memory chips and rechargeable batteries, as an economic weapon.

An official with China's National Development and Reform Commission was quoted by state media as saying that "if anyone wants to use imported rare earths against China, the Chinese people won't agree." The editor in chief of China's Global Times newspaper tweeted that the country was considering "restricting rare earth exports" to the U.S.

Meanwhile, global bonds continue to rally, pulling down yields. The spread between the 10-year Treasury note and the 3-month Treasury bill moved further into negative territory, dropping to its lowest since 2007. Such inversions of that measure of the yield curve are viewed as reliable recession indicator.

Stocks turned sharply lower before trimming losses when special counsel Robert Mueller made his first public statement on the two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that some thought could lead to greater political turmoil.

"If we had confidence that the president had not committed a crime, we would have said so," he said. Mueller also noted that charging Donald Trump was "not an option" as he is bound by Justice Department policy that a president cannot be indicted while in office.

What are analysts saying?

A recession is coming, said George Saravelos, global head of FX research at Deutsche Bank. "Stock prices of the semiconductor sector tend to lead the global manufacturing PMI by one to two months and yesterday made a new low," he said in a note. "This is in line with a recent IMF study we highlighted which points to the global importance of the smartphone cycle. It just so happens that smartphones are at the frontline of the U.S.-China trade war."

The IMF report that Saravelos referred to stated that smartphone sales peaked in 2015.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Capri Holdings sank 9.9% after the parent of Michael Kors and Versace said that fiscal fourth-quarter profits fell from the year ago period, while issuing downbeat guidance .

DowDuPont bounced back from earlier loss to rise 0.7% after the materials and chemicals company said that it expects to book noncash goodwill impairment charges of $800 million to $1.3 billion, following the 2017 merger of Dow Chemical Co. and E.I. du Pont de Nemours.

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) reversed direction to skid 7% after initially rising on better-than-expected first-quarter earnings while raising guidance for the rest of the year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) stock tumbled 26% after the apparel retailer reported same-store sales growth that missed expectations, while issuing weak guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2019.

Large-cap tech companies, viewed as among the more vulnerable to the prolonged U.S.-China trade spat, were under pressure. Shares of Apple slid 0.4%, shares of Microsoft fell 0.9%, shares of Alphabet shed 1.9% and shares of Facebook lost 1%.

How are other markets trading?

Stock markets in Asia closed mostly lower with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index losing 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index inching 0.2% higher. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 index shed 1.4%.

Crude oil trimmed losses after shedding more than 3% and gold prices settled higher. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, edged up against its rivals.

--William Watts contributed to this article

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. -26.13% 18.53 Delayed Quote.24.74%
ALPHABET -2.25% 1113.985 Delayed Quote.9.05%
APPLE -0.71% 177.0857 Delayed Quote.12.99%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD -10.04% 34.98 Delayed Quote.2.56%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.16% 2914.7 End-of-day quote.16.69%
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC -6.68% 33.395 Delayed Quote.14.68%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.41% 24998.67 Delayed Quote.8.66%
DOWDUPONT INC. 0.37% 30.885 Delayed Quote.-12.90%
FACEBOOK -1.52% 181.57 Delayed Quote.40.60%
HANG SENG -0.46% 27244.34 Real-time Quote.5.89%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.28% 124.57 Delayed Quote.24.29%
NASDAQ 100 -1.23% 7190.595278 Delayed Quote.14.98%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.15% 7521.081962 Delayed Quote.14.65%
NIKKEI 225 -1.21% 21003.37 Real-time Quote.6.22%
S&P 500 -1.14% 2771.14 Delayed Quote.12.73%
