MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Up Slightly As Consumer Confidence Hits 18-year High

By Sue Chang and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Dow exited a lengthy stint in correction territory Monday

U.S. stocks on Tuesday gained some ground, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching intraday highs for a third session in a row, after a measure of consumer confidence hit a nearly 18-year high.

The data also underscored continuing belief in a steady economic expansion, fueling optimism for equities.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39 points, or 0.2%, to 26,088, but came off its best levels of the session. The S&P 500 index edged up a point to 2,898 and the Nasdaq Composite Index added 13 points, or 0.2%, to 8,031.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq carved out fresh intraday highs at the start of Tuesday's action but upward momentum has slowed.

The moves of the day follow a sharp rally on Monday , with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closing at records for a second straight session and the Dow exiting its longest stint in correction territory since 1961 .

What's driving markets?

Wall Street was buzzing after the Conference Board said its index of consumer confidence climbed to 133.4 this month from 127.9 in July. That's the strongest reading since October 2000 and topped the previous postrecession peak of 130 in February. However, such bullish readings can prove a double-edged sword, pointing to growing optimism but also suggesting that a measure of complacency may be gripping Wall Street.

The gains came a day after investors cheered a new trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico.

Concerns over trade policy have been a primary driver of market activity in both directions as investors fret that rising tensions between the U.S. and major trading partners--highlighted by the variety of tariffs the Trump administration has levied against China and the European Union and the resulting retaliatory moves--could become a full-blown trade war.

Stocks have largely muscled past these concerns, boosted by strong corporate profits and economic data, with any resolution of trade friction seen as easing the uncertainty surrounding the market's outlook .

Despite the development with Mexico, trade will remain at the forefront of the stock market, as negotiations with China and other major partners are still to come. The most recent talks between Washington and Beijing resulted in no substantial progress .

Opinion:This Louisiana CEO explains what Trump's tariffs have done to his manufacturing business

A reading of June home prices showed growth slowing while a measure of the trade gap in goods--services excluded--rose 6.3% to $72.2 billion from a revised $67.9 billion in June.

What are market analysts saying?

Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, noted that although the confidence index climbed to a nearly 18-year high, the fact that the expectations index, which rose to 107.6 in August from July's 102.4 is rising more moderately in recent months suggests that economic growth and household spending could slow in the future.

Axel Christensen, chief investment strategist for Latin America BlackRock, called the Mexico announcement "a key milestone" for trade negotiations.

"Of course," he added, "[Monday's] news and an eventual agreement with Canada could face obstacles as they require the approval of each country's legislature. As such, uncertainty risk--and the accompanying market volatility--are not yet completely ruled out."

What stocks are in focus?

Aspen Insurance Holdings shares gained 2.3% after the company agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Apollo Funds in a deal valued at $2.6 billion.

Tiffany & rose 0.4% after it reported second-quarter revenue that topped analyst forecasts , along with same-store sales growth that was stronger than expected.

Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) shares slipped 5.5% after the electronics retailer reported adjusted second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped expectations. It also gave a downbeat third-quarter earnings outlook .

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. were off 0.8% even after the company reported results that topped expectations. It also raised its full-year outlook .

VMware extended losses to drop 1.7% after it said Monday that it plans to buy CloudHealth . Terms of the agreement weren't disclosed, but Reuters reported that VMware would pay about $500 million.

DSW jumped 20% reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that surged past expectations and revenue that was well above forecasts .

Affimed NV late Monday said it had entered into an agreement with Roche Holding Genentech to develop and commercialize immunotherapeutic treatments for multiple cancers. Shares of Affimed skyrocketed 203%, while those for the U.S. listed shares of Roche were up 0.2%.

Which other assets are in focus?

European stocks ended little changed, while Asian markets finished their session broadly higher.

Gold futures fell slightly , while the U.S. dollar index remained under pressure and U.S. oil futures traded lower .

--Ryan Vlastelica contributed to this report