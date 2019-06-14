Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Edge Lower After Weak China Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 08:09am EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC 0.67% 281.61 Delayed Quote.10.75%
FACEBOOK 1.39% 177.47 Delayed Quote.35.38%
MASTERCARD -1.00% 261.2 Delayed Quote.38.46%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 1.07% 115.72 Delayed Quote.37.61%
S&P 500 0.41% 2891.64 Delayed Quote.14.88%
TARGET CORPORATION 0.05% 88.3 Delayed Quote.33.61%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5.07% 44.31 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WAL-MART STORES -0.16% 108.65 Delayed Quote.16.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:27aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Middle East Tensions Boost Haven Assets
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:09aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Edge Lower After Weak China Data
DJ
08:01aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Middle East Tensions Boost Haven Assets
DJ
07:48aChina data, Gulf tensions see bond yields slip, stocks suffer
RE
07:48aChina data, Gulf tensions see bond yields slip, stocks suffer
RE
07:40aTSX futures down as global demand concerns hit oil prices
RE
07:09aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Middle East Tensions Boost Haven Assets
DJ
06:13aLONDON MARKETS : London Markets Decline As China Data Stokes Growth Fears
DJ
06:01aMost Southeast Asian stocks fall on poor China industrial output data, Philippines worst hit
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASM INTERNATIONAL : European chipmakers tumble after Broadcom dashes hopes of rebound in demand
2BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
3TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Santander and Telefónica develop together the first 5G use cases of the banking sect..
4SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Europol highlights Russian money as biggest laundering threat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About