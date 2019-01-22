Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :

Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Commerzbank : #19-173 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 08:09am EST

As from January 23, 2019, 5 Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on ETP Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG

Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended

Execution: Automatic cash settlement

Term: As from January 23, 2019 and forward or until time for knock out event

Market Maker: Commerzbank AG

Underlying:

DAX 30 Index

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Nasdaq 100

S&P 500 Index

Current values of strike and barrier can be found at:

[ NGM Market Data Web - KnockOutWarrants ] (http://turing.ngm.se/MDWebFront/quotes.html?activeTab=ndxQuotes&instrumentType=KnockOutWarrant&onLoad)

www.warrants.commerzbank.com

For more details see attached file.

For further information concerning this NGM notice please contact:

Listing on +46 8 566 390 20 or at listings@ngm.se

Nordic Growth Market NGM AB

About NGM

Nordic Growth Market NGM AB (NGM) is an authorized stock exchange with operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The exchange is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart, the leading retail exchange in Germany. NGM offers a complete marketplace for exchange traded products and provides a complete platform for companies wishing to list shares. For more information about NGM, visit www.ngm.se. Follow us on Linkedin and Twitter.

Nordic Growth Market NGM AB SE- 111 57 Stockholm, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42.

http://news.cision.com/ngm-notice-financial-markets/r/19-173-listing-of-knock-out-warrants-issued-by-commerzbank-ag,c2723391

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16655/2723391/9d09b30484f1d890.xls

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16655/2723391/90f510edd898dea6.pdf

(c) 2019 Cision. All rights reserved., source Press Releases - English
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
08:09aCOMMERZBANK : #19-173 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
08:09aPROLOGIS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:09aSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : named one of the Most Sustainable Corporations in the World for tenth year in a row
AQ
08:09aHOMESTREET, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:09aFLIR : Launches Scion Thermal Monocular for Public Safety Professionals
BU
08:09aPQ Bypass Announces Appointment of Stanton J. Rowe to Board of Directors
BU
08:09aLabConnect Announces Global Sample Processing Network
BU
08:09aTEK LEADERS : Named One of the “Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America” by Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360 List
BU
08:09aSSID Hopping Included in NetBeez 1.5 Release to Increase WiFi Monitoring Capabilities
GL
08:08aARES DYNAMIC CREDIT ALLOCATION FUND : Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.
BU
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UBS GROUP : UBS : sees bumpy road ahead after fourth quarter profit miss
2LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : raises full-year outlook after gaming-powered third quarter
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn says trying to hire 50,000 people in first quarter after job cu..
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : shares fall on concerns over Chinese growth
5EASYJET : EASYJET : Gatwick drone disruption cost easyJet nearly 15 million pounds

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.