As from January 23, 2019, 5 Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on ETP Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB.
Issuer: Commerzbank AG
Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended
Execution: Automatic cash settlement
Term: As from January 23, 2019 and forward or until time for knock out event
Market Maker: Commerzbank AG
Underlying:
DAX 30 Index
Dow Jones Industrial Average
Nasdaq 100
S&P 500 Index
Current values of strike and barrier can be found at:
[ NGM Market Data Web - KnockOutWarrants ] (http://turing.ngm.se/MDWebFront/quotes.html?activeTab=ndxQuotes&instrumentType=KnockOutWarrant&onLoad)
www.warrants.commerzbank.com
For more details see attached file.
For further information concerning this NGM notice please contact:
Listing on +46 8 566 390 20 or at listings@ngm.se
Nordic Growth Market NGM AB
Nordic Growth Market NGM AB SE- 111 57 Stockholm, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42.
http://news.cision.com/ngm-notice-financial-markets/r/19-173-listing-of-knock-out-warrants-issued-by-commerzbank-ag,c2723391
https://mb.cision.com/Public/16655/2723391/9d09b30484f1d890.xls
https://mb.cision.com/Public/16655/2723391/90f510edd898dea6.pdf
