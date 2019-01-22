As from January 23, 2019 , 5 Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG will be listed on ETP Sweden and will be included on the list for Knock-Outs. The instruments will be registered at Euroclear Sweden AB .

Issuer: Commerzbank AG

Type of security: Knock out warrants, open ended

Execution: Automatic cash settlement

Term: As from January 23, 2019 and forward or until time for knock out event

Market Maker: Commerzbank AG

Underlying:

DAX 30 Index

Dow Jones Industrial Average

Nasdaq 100

S&P 500 Index

Current values of strike and barrier can be found at:

[ NGM Market Data Web - KnockOutWarrants ] (http://turing.ngm.se/MDWebFront/quotes.html?activeTab=ndxQuotes&instrumentType=KnockOutWarrant&onLoad)

www.warrants.commerzbank.com

For more details see attached file.

For further information concerning this NGM notice please contact:

Listing on +46 8 566 390 20 or at listings@ngm.se

Nordic Growth Market NGM AB

