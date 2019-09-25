Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Slightly Lower After Launch Of Trump Impeachment Inquiry

09/25/2019 | 07:34am EDT

By William Watts, MarketWatch

Impeachment impact may be fleeting, analysts say

Stock-index futures pointed to a slightly lower start for Wall Street Wednesday after House Democrats announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

What are major indexes doing?

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47 points, or 0.2%, to 26,771, while S&P 500 futures were off 6.7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,963.50. Nasdaq-100 futures were off 29 points, or 0.4%, to 7,706.25.

Stocks ended lower Tuesday, with the Dow falling 142.22 points, or 0.5%, to 26,807.77, while the S&P 500 gave up 25.18 points, or 0.8%, to finish at 2,966.60. The Nasdaq Composite lost 118.84 points, or 1.5%, to end at 7,993.63.

What's driving the market?

After Tuesday's market close, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump following a growing chorus of criticism following reports the president pressed Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden and his son.

News reports that such an announcement was imminent was blamed for putting some pressure on stocks in Tuesday's session. Analysts said the inquiry is a potential drag for stocks, though the potential may be limited barring an indication that support for Trump is slipping in the Republican-controlled Senate. A vote by the House to impeach would be followed by a trial in the Senate, which would decide the president's fate.

"Given how this increases the prospect of heightened political uncertainty in the world's largest economy and compounds the list of geopolitical factors, risk assets and global equities in particular remain in the firing line," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, in a note.

Analysts questioned, however, whether the impeachment cloud would have a lasting effect on stocks.

"We would note that this is only a small step on the road to impeachment, which would ultimately require a 2/3 majority in the Republican-controlled Senate and that it is not clear yet whether the House will vote to endorse the inquiry, so leading to charges against Trump," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, in a note.

Other factors were also blamed for Tuesday's market weakness, including continued uncertainty around U.S.-China trade as well as some downbeat consumer-confidence data.

Which stocks are worth watching?

Shares of Nike were expected to be in focus after the apparel and footwear maker on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings and sales that topped Wall Street expectations , including a jump in China.

Best Buy Co. Inc.(BBY) on Wednesday unveiled financial targets , including $1 billion in additional cost reductions and annual enterprise revenue of $50 billion by 2025.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY COMPANY 0.45% 67.71 Delayed Quote.27.85%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.53% 26807.77 Delayed Quote.15.53%
NASDAQ 100 -1.39% 7710.044447 Delayed Quote.23.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.46% 7993.626798 Delayed Quote.22.34%
NIKE -0.58% 87.18 Delayed Quote.17.59%
S&P 500 -0.84% 2966.6 Delayed Quote.19.34%
