MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Struggle For Direction Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

The S&P 500 remains just 2% below all-time highs

Stock-index futures were flat to slightly lower Thursday, as investors continue to watch trade talks between the U.S. and China.

How are the major benchmarks performing?

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 12 points at 26,252, while S&P 500 futures was virtually unchanged at 2,880. Nasdaq-100 futures were down 9.25 points, or 0.1%, at 7,573.

The S&P 500 on Wednesday ended 6.16 points higher, up 0.2%, at 2,873.40 -- its fifth straight winning session. The Dow rose 39 points, or roughly 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 46.86 points, or 0.6%. Wednesday's session left the S&P 500 just 2% away from its all-time closing high of 2,930.75, set on Sept. 20.

What's driving the market?

U.S.-China trade negotiations remain in the spotlight. Expectations for Washington and Beijing to resolve differences have been cited as a driver of stock-market gains since the end of last year. The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump may announce plans for a summit with China's president, Xi Jinping, on Thursday when he meets the country's vice premier.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Trump, while taking yet another swipe at the Federal Reserve for raising rates last year, said the China talks were "moving along nicely."

At the same time, there are reportedly major hurdles (https://www.wsj.com/articles/tariffs-take-center-stage-in-u-s-china-trade-talks-11554328971?mod=hp_lead_pos6) to be overcome regarding U.S. desires to maintain some tariffs on Chinese goods, as a means to ensure Chinese adherence to the deal.

European stocks were mostly lower , though Germany's DAX was attempting to shake off the gloom, after data showed Germany's industrial downturn accelerated in February, with manufacturing orders plunging 4.2% versus the previous month. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.5% rise.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla fell 8.9% in premarket action. The company late Wednesday said it delivered about 63,000 vehicles in the first quarter, significantly fewer than analysts had expected.

Boeing shares were likely to remain in focus. Air accident investigators faulted a flight-control feature on a 737 MAX aircraft flown by Ethiopian Airlines that crashed in March, raising pressure on the plane maker to fix the problem.

Shares of Office Depot were down 7.2% ahead of the bell after the office-supplies retailer reported preliminary first-quarter results .

Constellation Brands stock rose 2.4% in premarket trade, after the distributor of Corona beer and Robert Mondavi wines beat Wall Street expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Shares of Facebook rose 1.7% before the bell Thursday, after Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.

What data releases and Fed speakers are ahead?

New applications for unemployment benefits fell to 202,000 in the week ended March 30, the lowest level since 1969, the government said Thursday . Economists surveyed by MarketWatch expected first-time claims for jobless benefits to rise to 216,000 from 211,000 the previous week.

The main event on the economic calendar comes Friday, with the release of the March employment report. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch forecast the U.S. economy added 179,000 jobs last month after a paltry 20,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls in February.

New York Fed President John Williams will give welcome remarks at Community Bankers Conference in New York at 9 a.m. Eastern Time. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester is scheduled to deliver a speech in Columbus, Ohio, at 1 p.m., while Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will, at the same time, speak on the monetary policy outlook to the Philadelphia Council for Business Economics.

How are other markets trading?

Asian markets traded mixed Thursday , with Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 0.1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index sliding 0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite Index rising 1%.

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil was on the rise, while the price of gold was virtually unchanged. The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, edged higher.