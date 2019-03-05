MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-index Futures Struggle For Direction As Investors Keep Focus On China

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

The Chinese government announced a reduced growth target for 2019

U.S. stock-index futures traded mixed Tuesday as investors continue to keep an eye on developments surrounding U.S.-China trade talks and China's domestic economy.

What are indexes doing?

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19 points, or 0.1%, to 25,833, while S&P 500 futures were up 1.4 points, or 0.1%, at 2,793. Nasdaq-100 futures, meanwhile, fell 1 point, to 7,145, a decline of less than 0.1%.

On Monday, the Dow ended at a 2-week low, falling 206.67 points, or 0.8%, to 25,819.65. The S&P 500 fell 11.07 points, or 0.4%, to close at 2,792.62, and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 17.79 points, or 0.2%, to 7,577.57.

What's driving the market?

Monday's soft close came as initial enthusiasm faded over reports that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were close to completing a trade deal.

China on Tuesday lowered its economic growth target for 2019 to between 6% and 6.5%, acknowledging a deepening slowdown. Premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the annual session of China's legislature outlined plans to underpin the economy, including an increase in deficit spending, new tax cuts and other fee cuts for businesses, and a boost in bank lending to small and private companies by 30%.

What stocks are worth watching?

Shares of retail chain store operator Target rose 6.2% in premarket action after topping fourth-quarter earnings and same-store sales top expectations.

Shares of retailer L Brands were in focus Tuesday, after The Wall Street Journal reported (https://www.wsj.com/articles/l-brands-faces-pressure-to-separate-victorias-secret-bath-body-works-11551761941) that activist investor Barington Capital Group LP had built up a position in the stock and planned to urge the company to split its fast-growing Bath & Body Works brand from its struggling Victoria Secret operation. The stock is up 2.6% before the bell.

Kohl's stock rose 4.7% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the retailer reported a surprise jump in same-store sales, while raising its dividend by 9.8%.

What are analysts saying?

"Trade optimism could only take the stock market so far. High level talks between the two largest economies have been ongoing and although they appear close to bearing fruit, the fact remains that the optimism has already been priced in," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note. "Details on the agreement will be needed to unlock gains as investors preferred government bonds until an official announcement dispels all doubts of the U.S.-China agreement."

Which economic data are in focus?

At 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time, Markit will issue its final reading of its purchasing-managers index for the U.S. services sector for February.

The Commerce Department will issue its estimate of new homes sales for the month of December at 10 a.m., a report delayed due to the linger effects of the government shutdown.

At the same time, the Institute for Supply Management will also issue its reading of the services sector, or nonmanufacturing index.

At 2 p.m. the Congressional Budget Office will announce the size of the federal budget deficit in January.

How are other markets trading?

Asian stocks closed Tuesday on a mixed note , with shares on Japan's Nikkei 225 moving lower, while Chinese stocks on the Shanghai Composite Index and the Shenzhen Composite Index advancing on the day.

European stocks were trading mostly lower Tuesday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 0.3%.

In commodities markets, the price of oil was advancing, while gold edged lower. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, was virtually unchanged relative to its peer currencies.