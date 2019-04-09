MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock-market Futures Edge Lower As Trump Tweets Threat Of $11 Billion In 'tariffs On EU Products'

By Mark DeCambre and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

S&P 500 index has been on an 8-session rally -- its longest run-up since October of 2017

U.S. stock benchmarks on Tuesday were seeing muted to slightly lower trade, amid the threat of a fresh escalation of tensions on tariffs with the European Union.

How are benchmarks performing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 16 points, or less than 0.1%, at 26,319, while those for the S&P 500 index were down 2.80 points. or 0.1%, at 2,895.50. Nasdaq-100 futures were slipping by 10 points, or 0.1%, at 7,614.

On Monday , the Dow , dropped 83.97 points, or 0.3%, to 26,341.02, the S&P 500 rose 3.03 points, or 0.1%, to 2,895.77, tying its longest winning streak from October 2017. The tech-oriented Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.19 points, or 0.2%, to 7,953.88.

What's driving the market?

A fresh clash in international trade is being digested by investors in early morning action, after the office of the U.S. Trade Representative threatened to levy tariffs on many European goods late Monday . The threat is a retaliation against European companies' subsidies for aircraft manufacturer Airbus SE. If the U.S. follows through, the proposed tariffs would affect about $11 billion in imports to the U.S., including helicopters, bicycles, cheese and wine.

Lighthizer said the Trump administration would wait for World Trade Organization clearance to implement the duties. President Donald Trump Tuesday morning tweeted that the EU has taken advantage of the U.S., adding that it would "soon stop":

(http://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1115578769518018560)

Fresh tensions in international trade comes as Trump's administration was reportedly close to resolving a yearlong spat with China, which has roiled markets because such a clash between the world's largest economies could disrupt global economic growth, market participants have said.

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May was set to travel to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the prospect of a longer delay to the country's planned divorce from the European Union.

What are strategists saying?

"Sentiment in Continental Europe is holding up well, considering the heightened tensions between Washington DC and Brussels in relation to the threat of $11 billion worth of tariffs being imposed on European imports," wrote David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets, in a Tuesday research note.

Which data are in focus?

A report on job openings for February is slated to be released at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Before that report, a reading of small-business optimism was little changed in March, according to a survey released Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business reported its small-business optimism index edged up 0.1 points to a seasonally adjusted 101.8, marking the third month in a row in a narrow range.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Wynn Resorts are in focus after the company confirmed that it was in discussions to by Australia's Crown Resorts.

Shares of Paris-listed Airbus SE were off 1.3% amid the U.S. tariff threat. U.S. listed shares weren't being actively traded premarket.

Avaya Holdings Corp stock was in focus, after Bloomberg reported (paywall) (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-04-08/avaya-is-said-to-plan-auction-after-getting-unsolicited-interest) Thursday evening that the communications software company is organizing a sales process for the company, following the receipt of unsolicited bids. Shares have risen 3.9% in off-hours trade.

General Electric stock remained under pressure in premarket trade Tuesday, one day after J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa downgraded the stock. Shares in the industrial conglomerate fell 5.1% Monday, and were down 1.4% in premarket trade Tuesday.

How are other markets trading?

Markets in Asia closed on a mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 0.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2%. European stocks were slightly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.2%.

In commodities markets, the price of oil was edging higher, while gold futures of also climbed. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, ticked lower.