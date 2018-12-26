MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Attempt To Bounce Back After Wall Street's Christmas Eve Meltdown

By William Watts and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

U.S. stocks traded higher Wednesday, attempting to bounce back after the worst Christmas Eve trading session in the history of Wall Street.

Equities closed early in an abbreviated session Monday and were closed Tuesday for Christmas Day.

How are benchmarks performing?

The S&P 500 rose 29 points, or 1.2%, to 2,380, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 207 points, or 1%, to 21,999. The Nasdaq Composite was up 102 points, or 1.6%, at 6,295.

In a shortened Christmas Eve session Monday , the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 653.17 points, or 2.9%, to 21,792.20, marking its lowest close since Sept. 7, 2017, while the S&P 500 index fell 2.7% to 2,351.10, its lowest since April 21, 2017. The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.2% to 6,192.92, its lowest close since July 10, 2017.

Another negative trading day on Wednesday would mark five straight losing sessions. The Nasdaq officially entered bear-market territory on Friday, and is now off 23.6% from its record close set Aug. 29. The S&P is down 19.8% from its Sept. 20 record close, and the Dow has slid 18.8% from its Oct. 3 record close.

What's driving the market?

With many traders out for the holidays, volumes are expected to be thinner and moves could be exaggerated. Monday's dramatic session came after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted that he had spoken with the CEOs of the country's six biggest banks to assess the health of the banking system, raising concerns that the administration knows something the market doesn't.

On vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mnuchin also held a call Monday with the president's working group on financial markets "to discuss coordination efforts to assure normal market operations."

CNN (https://edition.cnn.com/2018/12/25/politics/steven-mnuchin-trump/index.html?utm_term=image&utm_content=2018-12-26T01:06:11&utm_source=twCNNp&utm_medium=social), citing a source close to the White House, reported that Mnuchin could be in "serious jeopardy" from an increasingly frustrated U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been publicly supportive of his top cabinet member. Mnuchin supported the appointment of Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve, whose monetary policy decisions have come under repeated criticism by Trump. However, a White House source told CNN that Mnuchin's job wasn't on the line.

"They're raising rates too fast because they think the economy is so good. But I think they will get it pretty soon. I really do," Trump said of the Fed in his Christmas message on Tuesday . Some market analysts blamed accelerated losses on Monday on a tweet by Trump in which he blamed the Fed for the stock drop.

(https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1077231267559755776)

Meanwhile, parts of the federal government remain shut down as lawmakers in Washington tussle over funding for Trump's proposed border wall . Trump also said Tuesday that the government won't reopen until "we have a wall, fence, whatever they like to call it."

What are analysts saying?

"The president's angry talk about his displeasure with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is a great example of the old adage 'loose lips sink ships,'" wrote Tom Block, Washington policy strategist at Fundstrat Global Advisors, in a note. "Markets would not take well to the overt politicization of the Fed with the firing of the chair over displeasure with interest rate policy."

How are other markets trading?

Major European markets remained closed on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.9% on the heels of a 5% slump Tuesday in reaction to Wall Street's losses. China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%.

The ICE Dollar Indexrose 0.2% to 96.74, while goldrose 0.3% to $1,275.90 an ounce. February West Texas Intermediate crude rallied 1.6% to $43.22 a barrel, up from 17-month lows.

What stocks are in focus?

Roku shares soared 7.6%, after Needham said the stock was its Top Pick for 2019 .

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla were up 2.9% after analysts at Wedbush said they remained bullish on Model 3 production and European demand. Shares had plunged on Monday.

Amazon.com Inc. shares (AMZN) rose over 4% in after the company said it logged another record holiday season , boosted by demand for devices, including the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo.

Shares of generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.(TEVA) were up 3% after Neos Therapeutics said it entered a confidential settlement and licensing agreement with the company to resolve patent litigation related to a treatment for ADHD. Neos shares rose 1.9%.

What's on the economic calendar?

The Case-Shiller 20-city price index rose 5% in the 12 months ended in October.