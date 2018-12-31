MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Buoyed By Trade Hopes In Last Session Of A Dismal 2018

By William Watts and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

2018 shaping up as worst year for major indexes since 2008

Cautious optimism over U.S.-China trade talks were credited with providing a lift for stocks on Monday, but major indexes remained on track to ring out 2018 with a historically weak December and the worst annual performance since 2008.

How are benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 247 points, or 1.1%, to 23, 309, while the S&P 500 gained 22 points, or 0.9%, to trade at 2,508. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 74 points, or 1.1%, to 6,658.

Last week, major indexes managed the first weekly gain for all three indexes since the end of November. Friday's back-and-forth session ended with a late push higher fizzling out, leaving the Dow to settle down 0.3% to 23,062.40. The S&P 500 finished off 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.1% gain.

For the week, the S&P 500 logged a 2.9% rise, while the Dow rose 2.8% and the Nasdaq rallied 4%.

Through Friday, the Dow was down 6.7% for 2018, its biggest one-year percentage decline since 2008, while a quarterly loss of 12.83% is the worst since the first quarter of 2009. A monthly loss of 9.7% makes it the worst December since 1931 for the Dow and the biggest one-month percentage decline since February 2009.

The year is also shaping up as the worst since 2008 for the S&P 500, down 7%, and the Nasdaq Composite, off 4.6%.

What's driving the market?

While Monday's session may see thin volumes ahead of Tuesday's New Year's Day holiday, appetite for perceived riskier assets such as stocks could be getting a lift from trade headlines.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had made "big progress" in a telephone discussion about trade, and that a deal was "moving along very well." But sources close to the talks said Trump may be exaggerating progress in a bid to calm markets, according to The Wall Street Journal .

The report said the U.S. is pushing China to provide details of the proposals it made since the two leaders met in Buenos Aires on Dec. 1, such as opening up the country to foreign investors. Some in the Trump administration have expressed doubt that there will be meaningful progress unless Beijing lays out the exact changes it will make.

Fresh data from China showed manufacturing activity hit a two-year low , a sign of growing weakness for the world's second largest economy.

A government shutdown is set to stretch into 2019 , with both sides at a stalemate over border-wall funding, and most lawmakers away for the holidays.

What are analysts saying?

Traders said a midweek bounce after a Christmas Eve meltdown may set the stage for further consolidation and recovery in the near term, but cautioned that the bottoming process may have further to run once the calendar flips to 2019.

"Looking ahead into the first few weeks of the new year, we continue to believe the market will climb higher as tactical internal and sentiment extremes moderate, while sucking the optimists back in, before ultimately taking the next leg down in this bear market," said Jeff deGraaf, chairman of Renaissance Macro Research, in a note. "We see a wide trading range of about 10%, with support [for the S&P 500] at 2,346 and resistance at 2,600.

How are other markets trading?

Oil prices rose along with stocks, with West Texas Intermediate crude prices up 0.8%. Gold was little changed, while the ICE Dollar Index was flat.

Most Asian markets were closed ahead of the New Year's holiday and will remain shut Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.3%, and was looking at a near 14% loss for 2018, according to FactSet.