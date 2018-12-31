MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Buoyed By Trade Hopes In Last Session Of A Dismal 2018

By Sue Chang and William Watts, MarketWatch

2018 shaping up as worst year for major indexes since 2008

Cautious optimism over U.S.-China trade talks were credited with providing a lift for stocks on Monday, but major indexes remained on track to ring out 2018 with a weak December and the worst annual performance since 2008.

How are benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146 points, or 0.6%, to 23,208, while the S&P 500 gained 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,493. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 23 points, or 0.4%, to 6,608.

Last week, major indexes managed the first weekly gain for all three indexes since the end of November but 2018 is shaping up as the worst year since 2008 for the market in the wake of the recent selloff.

Month Quarter Year Dow -9.2% -12.3% -6.2% S&P 500 -9.7% -14.4% -6.8% Nasdaq -9.9% -17.9% -4.3%

What's driving the market?

While Monday's session may see thin volumes ahead of Tuesday's New Year's Day holiday, appetite for perceived riskier assets such as stocks are getting a lift from trade headlines.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had made "big progress" in a telephone discussion about trade, and that a deal was "moving along very well." But sources close to the talks said Trump may be exaggerating progress in a bid to calm markets, according to The Wall Street Journal .

The report said the U.S. is pushing China to provide details of the proposals it made since the two leaders met in Buenos Aires on Dec. 1, such as opening up the country to foreign investors. Some in the Trump administration have expressed doubt that there will be meaningful progress unless Beijing lays out the exact changes it will make.

Fresh data from China showed manufacturing activity hit a two-year low , a sign of growing weakness for the world's second largest economy.

A government shutdown is set to stretch into 2019 , with both sides at a stalemate over the border-wall funding, and most lawmakers away for the holidays.

What are analysts saying?

A midweek bounce after a Christmas Eve meltdown may set the stage for further consolidation and recovery in the near term, but traders cautioned that the bottoming process may have further to run once the calendar flips to 2019.

A combination of window dressing and bargain hunting is likely giving the market a boost along with trade-related news, according to Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management Inc. He also expects stocks to gain once the U.S. government shutdown comes to an end in the new year.

"Looking ahead into the first few weeks of the new year, we continue to believe the market will climb higher as tactical internal and sentiment extremes moderate, while sucking the optimists back in, before ultimately taking the next leg down in this bear market," said Jeff deGraaf, chairman of Renaissance Macro Research, in a note. "We see a wide trading range of about 10%, with support [for the S&P 500] at 2,346 and resistance at 2,600.

How are other markets trading?

Oil prices rose along with stocks, with West Texas Intermediate crude prices edging higher. Gold was little changed, while the ICE Dollar Index was lower.

Most Asian markets were closed ahead of the New Year's holiday and will remain closed Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.3%, and was looking at a near 14% loss for 2018, according to FactSet.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained on Monday but fell 13.2% for the year, its worst performance since 2008 .

--Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this article