MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Climb Friday After Modest Job Gains Keep Fed Rate Cut Hopes Alive

By Chris Matthews, MarketWatch , Clive McKeef

U.S. unemployment falls to 3.5%, lowest since 1969

U.S. stocks rose Friday after the Labor Department's monthly employment report calmed fears of a recession but provided enough evidence of a slowing economy to maintain market expectations for another Federal Reserve interest rate cut in late October.

After a rocky start to the week, stocks climbed for a second day Friday but may still end with a weekly loss, despite an upbeat tone from Fed chair Jerome Powell who said the economy "faces some risks" but is still "in a good place".

How are benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 292 points, or 1.1%, to 26,491, the S&P 500 index added 32 points, or 1% to 2,943, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 92 points, or 1%, to 7,965.

On Thursday , the Dow closed up 122.42 points, or 0.47%, at 26,201.04 while the S&P 500 index rose 23.02 points, or 0.8% to 2,910.63, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 87.02 points to 7,872.26, a gain of 1.12%.

For the week, the Dow is on pace for a decline of 1.5% so far, the S&P 500 is set for a drop of 1.3%, but the Nasdaq was set for a weekly rise of 0.1%. The Russell 2000 index , which suffered a bearish "death cross " on Thursday, was on track to shed 2.1%.

What's driving the stock market?

The U.S. economy added 136,000 new jobs in September , slightly less than forecast, and the pace of job growth fell to the slowest in four months, but the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, the lowest rate since December 1969. The average job growth of 157,000 during the past three months is enough to keep the unemployment rate trending down.

"This is the classic definition of a 'Goldilocks' report," Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisors told MarketWatch. "The rate of job growth is slowing, but the labor market continues to be a strength of the U.S. economy."

Average hourly earnings for workers ticked down one cent to $28.09, after rising 11 cents in August. Yearly growth in wages fell to 2.9% from 3.2% in August.

"The one concern is that average hourly earnings ticked down a bit," Arone said. "Some might take this as a positive as because wages aren't rising enough to feed into inflation, and it will allow the Fed to cut rates again."

Investors are placing a slightly lower chance that the Fed will cut interest rates at its next meeting ending Oct. 30, with the Fed-funds futures markets pricing an 80.7% chance of a cut later this month, down from about 90% before the report was released. The market is still placing a more than 91% chance of a cut by the end of 2019, however.

The jobs data held particular significance after reports about American factory activity showed evidence of contraction in September, with the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing report on Tuesday showing the weakest reading in about a decade and an ISM non-manufacturing report on Thursday, coming in at 52.6% (https://www.instituteforsupplymanagement.org/ISMReport/NonMfgROB.cfm?navItemNumber=12943) -- the weakest level in about three years.

"While we believe our strategy and tools have been and remain effective, the U.S. economy, like other advanced economies around the world, is facing some longer-term challenges--from low growth, low inflation, and low interest rates," Powell said in a Washington D.C. speech Friday afternoon after the jobs data was released, adding the Fed is "examining strategies" that will help it achieve its inflation goal of 2%.

Investors were also watching developments on the trade front, and stocks added to their gains late Friday morning after President Trump told reporters at the White House that there was "a very good chance" that a deal could be reached between the U.S. and China. The two sides are set to meet for high level talks in Washington Oct. 10-11.

How are other markets trading?

Shares of Apple rose after a report in the Nikkei Asian Review that the company has asked suppliers to ramp up production of its latest iPhone 11 model by 10%, or 8 million units.

Costco Wholesale reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings after the close Thursday, with earnings and revenue falling short of Wall Street estimates, though same-store sales growth of 5.1% matched expectations.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell about one basis point to 1.522%.

Gold prices finished lower on Friday, suffering their first loss in four sessions, after the U.S. government reported only modest growth in September U.S. employment, but revealed that the nation's unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level in 50 years. Gold for December delivery slipped 90 cents to settle at $1,512.90 an ounce on Comex.

West Texas Intermediate crude-oil for November delivery rose 44 cents , to $52.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

In Asia overnight Wednesday, the Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 1.1% as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam banned protesters from wearing masks in a hardening of the government's stance on the territory's most disruptive crisis since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997. The mask ban takes effect Saturday.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 meanwhile, gained 0.3% after a 2% fall on Thursday. European stocks were mostly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.7%.