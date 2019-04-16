Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Nasdaq Reclaims The 8,000-mark After 6 Months

04/16/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

Qualcomm soars on legal settlement with Apple

U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday, with the Nasdaq finishing above 8,000 for the first time in six months, as investors parsed a fresh batch of corporate earnings for clues on the broader economy.

What did major indexes do?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.89 points, or 0.3%, to 26,452.66, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.48 points to 2,907.06.

The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 24.21 points, or 0.3%, to 8,000.23, closing above the psychologically important 8,000-mark for the first time since Oct. 3.

What drove the market?

Investors pored over earnings reports released early Tuesday, with Bank of America following on the lead of Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup Inc. (C) , issuing earnings that failed to surpass analysts' low expectations in the first quarter.

Dow component UnitedHealth Group initially rose after it beat revenue and profit expectations for the first quarter while boosting its full-year outlook. But the stock quickly surrendered those gains on concerns over threats that new health-care reform measures, like "Medicare for All," could significantly hurt health-insurance industry profits. The stock fell 4%.

Last Friday, presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont called out UnitedHealthcare, a $180 billion division of UnitedHealth, CEO Steve Nelson by name in a tweet that linked to a Washington Post story (https://twitter.com/JStein_WaPo/status/1116678389287538688) on insurers working to pull Democrats away from Medicare for All.

(https://twitter.com/BernieSanders/status/1116768183199965189)

Analysts have penciled in a year-over-year decline in S&P 500 corporate profits for the first quarter, which would mark the first fall in three years.

Industrial production fell 0.1% in March , below the 0.1% rise expected by economists surveyed by MarketWatch. The same report showed capacity utilization falling to 78.8% in March, the lowest since last July, and below expectations of 79.1%

Home-builder sentiment rose to a six-month high in April , according to the National Association of Home Builders' monthly confidence index, which rose to 63, up from 62 in March.

What did analysts say?

"The market is completely focused on earnings," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer for North Star Investment Management. "Companies really lowered their guidance coming into earnings season, and we're getting to the point where companies are doing a good job of stepping over that lowered bar."

"The tone of [UnitedHealth Group's] outlook, and particularly the political overhang, is preventing them from rallying on good past performance," he added.

"Of the 10 companies that have reported earnings this morning, nine have exceeded earnings-per -share forecasts and one reported results that were in line with expectations," said Paul Hickey of Bespoke Investment Group, in a note to clients.

"While the revenue beat rate this morning hasn't been nearly as strong (60%), it hasn't been bad either," he added. "Those positive results coupled with a big rally in Asia overnight has...the S&P 500 on pace for a new year-to-date high with all-time highs not too far away."

What stocks were in focus?

Johnson & Johnson rose 1.1% after the consumer and health-care product company topped Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings in the first quarter.

Shares of AT&T Inc.(T) edged up 0.7% after the telecommunications giant said late Monday that it had sold its minority stake in Hulu back to the streaming-video joint venture. The deal valued Hulu at $15 billion, with AT&T's 9.5% interest valued at $1.43 billion.

BlackRock stock rose 3.3% after the money manager posted revenue and earnings for the first quarter that fell less than analysts had anticipated .

Shares of Expedia Group gained 0.4% after the company said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Liberty Expedia Holdings in an all-stock deal.

Qualcomm shares soared 23% on news that it reached a deal with Apple to drop all lawsuits, with Apple paying an undisclosed sum in the settlement. Apple shares were mostly flat.

How did other markets trade?

Stocks in Asia rallied , with China's Shanghai Composite index closing 2.4% higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 1.1%.

European stocks also rose , with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.3%.

In commodity markets, the price of oil was higher and gold settled at its lowest of the year . The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, edged up .

--William Watts contributed to this report

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.01% 199.25 Delayed Quote.26.30%
BANK OF AMERICA 0.13% 29.88 Delayed Quote.21.10%
BLACKROCK INC 3.25% 466.54 Delayed Quote.15.03%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 2.39% 3253.6 End-of-day quote.30.25%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.26% 26452.66 Delayed Quote.13.11%
EXPEDIA GROUP INC 0.43% 125.99 Delayed Quote.11.36%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.97% 201.84 Delayed Quote.19.67%
HANG SENG 0.93% 30101.53 Real-time Quote.15.40%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1.10% 138.02 Delayed Quote.5.37%
LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS INC -0.18% 45.01 Delayed Quote.15.29%
NASDAQ 100 0.34% 7654.731361 Delayed Quote.20.52%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.30% 8000.225292 Delayed Quote.20.21%
NIKKEI 225 0.24% 22221.66 Real-time Quote.10.76%
QUALCOMM 23.21% 70.45 Delayed Quote.0.07%
S&P 500 0.05% 2907.06 Delayed Quote.15.98%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -4.01% 220.96 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
