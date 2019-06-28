By Corrie Driebusch

Stocks notched solid gains during a second quarter defined by an escalation in the U.S.-China trade fight and a perceived shift in the Federal Reserve's appetite for interest-rate cuts.

With equities edging higher Friday, the S&P 500 closed up 6.9% for the month and 3.8% for the quarter. That marks its best June performance since 1955, when it gained 8.2%. The rise marks a reversal from the previous month, when the S&P 500 lost 6.6% in its worst May since 2010. Halfway through 2019, the S&P 500 has risen 17%, its best first half of the year since 1997.

Nearly all the S&P's quarterly gains were notched in April, as first-quarter earnings topped beaten-down expectations and investors embraced the belief that the U.S. and China were close to reaching a detente in trade negotiations. But that optimism vanished in May after President Trump said he would drastically ramp up U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as talks fell apart. China and the U.S. took turns ratcheting up their rhetoric and threatening higher tariffs. Stocks and investor confidence tumbled in response.

In early June, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addressed the fears of how the continuing trade spat could hurt the economy, saying the central bank was closely monitoring the escalation in tensions and indicating it could respond by cutting rates if the economic outlook deteriorated. Investors cheered the news, setting the stock market up for its monthlong climb back toward records. Bond yields simultaneously collapsed, with the 10-year Treasury note falling below 2% for the first time since 2016. On Friday, yields settled at 2%.

"The second quarter is a fabulous example of the volatility that is wrought by headlines and emotions," said Michael Farr, president of wealth-management firm Farr, Miller & Washington.

"This trade conflict is clearly weighing on the U.S. economy and the political bluster is creating volatility," said Mr. Farr. "But the Fed is showing signs that it is reversing its policy toward one of accommodation, and that is hugely important."

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5%.

This weekend could mark a pivotal turning point for the market, some analysts and investors say. All eyes are on Mr. Trump and China's President Xi Jinping as they meet in Japan for a Saturday lunch after the Group of 20 summit. If the two sides come to an agreement on trade, it could ease fears of a tariff-caused global economic slowdown. Such an agreement would relieve pressure from companies that do business or buy supplies from China -- such as semiconductor companies and certain retailers. However, an agreement also could lower the chances of the Fed cutting rates in the near future, the anticipation of which has buoyed stocks for the past month.

More than 60% of the companies in the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 rose for the quarter, with technology firms notching some of the biggest gains. Tech stocks were on a roller-coaster ride during the period, as their profits tend to rely heavily on demand from China for their goods.

Material stocks also swung wildly during the past three months, hit by sliding prices of commodities like oil and copper, which tend to lose ground when investors are worried about the prospects for global growth. Shares of smaller companies, which are typically touted as havens when turmoil swirls overseas, lagged behind broader indexes, a move some analysts blamed on fears that the U.S. economy's growth is cooling. The benchmark small-capitalization index Russell 2000 rose 1.7% in the second quarter.

Companies that are more insulated from global growth fears, including tech stalwart Microsoft Corp. and Walt Disney Co., were among the biggest gainers in the Dow. Microsoft is the best performer in the Dow in 2019, up 32%.

The second quarter saw an extension of the volatility that has plagued the stock market since October. In the final three months of the year, stocks lurched lower, spooked by rising interest rates, trade tensions and signs that China's economy may be slowing. The S&P 500 ended the fourth quarter down 14%. The following three months, stocks clawed back much of those losses, rising 13% as the Fed began to back off its plans for future rate increases and trade tensions appeared to be easing.

It wasn't until April that the S&P 500 climbed back to its October 2018 highs. The Dow industrials remain 0.9% below their record, also set in October.

