Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Tariff Clash Magnifies Global Growth Worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

Treasury bond yield-curve inversion deepens

U.S. stocks bounced off lows but still ended weaker Wednesday as worries about trade tensions on top of global growth uncertainties spooked Wall Street, fueling buying in government bonds.

How did the benchmarks fare?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 221.36 points, or 0.9%, to 25,126.41, but had fallen more than 400 points during the session. The S&P 500 index lost 19.37 points, or 0.7%, to 2,783.02 and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 60.04 points, or 0.8%, to 7,547.31.

What drove the market?

U.S.-China trade tensions continue to weigh on stocks after Chinese state media reports underlined the country's scope to use rare-earth minerals, used in the production of an array of devices such as mobile phones, computer memory chips and rechargeable batteries, as an economic weapon.

An official with China's National Development and Reform Commission was quoted by state media as saying that "if anyone wants to use imported rare earths against China, the Chinese people won't agree." The editor in chief of China's Global Times newspaper tweeted that the country was considering "restricting rare earth exports" to the U.S.

Also

Meanwhile, global bonds continue to rally, pulling down yields. The spread between the 10-year Treasury note and the 3-month Treasury bill moved further into negative territory, dropping to its lowest since 2007. Such inversions of that measure of the yield curve are viewed as reliable recession indicator.

Check out:Here's why stock-market bulls should fear the slump in Treasury yields

Stocks turned sharply lower before trimming losses when special counsel Robert Mueller made his first public statement on the two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that some thought could lead to greater political turmoil.

"If we had confidence that the president had not committed a crime, we would have said so," he said. Mueller also noted that charging President Donald Trump was "not an option" as he is bound by Justice Department policy that a president cannot be indicted while in office.

What were analysts saying?

A recession is coming, said George Saravelos, global head of FX research at Deutsche Bank. "Stock prices of the semiconductor sector tend to lead the global manufacturing PMI by one to two months and yesterday made a new low," he said in a note. "This is in line with a recent IMF study we highlighted which points to the global importance of the smartphone cycle. It just so happens that smartphones are at the front line of the U.S.-China trade war."

The IMF report that Saravelos referred to stated that smartphone sales peaked in 2015.

Which stocks were in focus?

Shares of Capri Holdings sank 9.9% after the parent of Michael Kors and Versace said that fiscal fourth-quarter profits fell from the year ago period, while issuing downbeat guidance .

DowDuPont bounced back from earlier loss to rise 1% after the materials and chemicals company said that it expects to book noncash goodwill impairment charges of $800 million to $1.3 billion, following the 2017 merger of Dow Chemical Co. and E.I. du Pont de Nemours.

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) reversed direction to skid 5.9% after initially rising on better-than-expected first-quarter earnings while raising guidance for the rest of the year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) stock tumbled 27% after the apparel retailer reported same-store sales growth that missed expectations, while issuing weak guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2019.

Large-cap tech companies, viewed as among the more vulnerable to the prolonged U.S.-China trade spat, were under pressure. Shares of Apple slid 0.5%, shares of Microsoft fell 1%, shares of Alphabet shed 1.7% and shares of Facebook lost 1.2%.

How were other markets trading?

Stock markets in Asia closed mostly lower with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index losing 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index inching 0.2% higher. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 index decline 1.4%.

Crude oil trimmed losses after shedding more than 3% and gold prices settled higher. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, edged up against its rivals.

--William Watts contributed to this article

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. -26.47% 18.39 Delayed Quote.24.74%
ALPHABET -1.72% 1119.94 Delayed Quote.9.05%
APPLE -0.48% 177.38 Delayed Quote.12.99%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD -9.85% 35.06 Delayed Quote.2.56%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.16% 2914.7 End-of-day quote.16.69%
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC -5.90% 33.67 Delayed Quote.14.68%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.87% 25126.41 Delayed Quote.8.66%
DOWDUPONT INC. 1.04% 31.09 Delayed Quote.-12.90%
FACEBOOK -1.15% 182.19 Delayed Quote.40.60%
HANG SENG -0.46% 27244.34 Real-time Quote.5.89%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.97% 124.94 Delayed Quote.24.29%
NASDAQ 100 -0.85% 7216.858697 Delayed Quote.14.98%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.79% 7547.309451 Delayed Quote.14.65%
NIKKEI 225 -1.21% 21003.37 Real-time Quote.6.22%
S&P 500 -0.69% 2783.02 Delayed Quote.12.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:23pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Lower As Tariff Clash Magnifies Global Growth Worries
DJ
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks fall as trade concerns spark growth fears
RE
04:18pStocks drop, bonds rally as trade tensions fan growth fears
RE
04:06pTSX falls  1.02 percent to 16,131.47
RE
03:31pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields Slide Further Amid Trade Jitters
DJ
02:18pGlobal stocks drop, bonds rally as trade tensions fan growth fears
RE
01:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Treasury Yields Slide Further Amid Trade Jitters
DJ
12:55pEUROPE : European shares fall, scorched by China rare earth warning
RE
12:24pWorsening trade conflict drags down London's FTSE 100
RE
12:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Treasury Yields Slide Further Amid Trade Jitters
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
3USU SOFTWARE AG : USU SOFTWARE : Aspera Wins $750K Software and Services Deal with Financial Services Company
4Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
5DAIMLER AG : OUTSIDE OF TESLA, FUTURE EV SALES IN U.S. MAY BE THIN FOR MOST BRANDS: study

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About