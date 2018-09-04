Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
The information set forth in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is
incorporated by reference into this Item 1.01.
Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an
Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
The information set forth in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is
incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.
Item 8.01 Other Events.
Loan Agreement
On August 30, 2018 (the "Signing Date"), United Natural Foods, Inc., a Delaware
corporation (the "Company"), entered into a Loan Agreement (the "ABL Loan
Agreement"), by and among the Company and United Natural Foods West, Inc., a
California corporation (together with the Company, the "U.S. Borrowers"), and
UNFI Canada, Inc., a corporation organized under the Canada Business
Corporations Act (the "Canadian Borrower" and, together with the U.S. Borrowers,
the "Borrowers"), the financial institutions that are parties thereto as lenders
(collectively, the "Lenders"), Bank of America, N.A. as administrative agent for
the Lenders (the "Administrative Agent"), Bank of America, N.A. (acting through
its Canada branch), as Canadian agent for the Lenders (the "Canadian Agent"),
and the other parties thereto. As of the Signing Date and as a result of the
Company's entry into the ABL Loan Agreement, all of the commitments with respect
to the Existing ABL Facility and the ABL Facility under and as defined in the
commitment letter, dated July 25, 2018 (the "Commitment Letter"), from Goldman
Sachs Bank USA and Goldman Sachs Lending Partners LLC, as further described in
the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 26, 2018, have been
terminated and permanently reduced to zero. The commitments with respect to the
Term Loan Facility under and as defined in the Commitment Letter remain
unchanged.
The material terms of the ABL Loan Agreement are as follows:
Availability
The ABL Loan Agreement provides for a senior secured revolving loan facility
(the "Credit Facility") of up to an aggregate amount of $2,000.0 million (the
loans thereunder, the "Loans"), of which up to (i) $1,950.0 million is available
to the U.S. Borrowers and (ii) $50.0 million is available to the Canadian
Borrower. The ABL Loan Agreement also provides for (i) a $125.0 million
sublimit of availability for letters of credit of which there is a further $5.0
million sublimit for the Canadian Borrower and (ii) a $100.0 million sublimit
for short-term borrowings on a swingline basis of which there is a further $3.5
million sublimit for the Canadian Borrower. Under the ABL Loan Agreement, the
Borrowers may, at their option, increase the aggregate amount of the Credit
Facility in an amount of up to $600.0 million (but in not less than $10.0
million increments) without the consent of any Lenders not participating in such
increase, subject to certain customary conditions and applicable lenders
committing to provide the increase in funding. There can be no assurance that
additional funding would be available.
Availability under the Credit Facility is subject to a borrowing base (the
"Borrowing Base"), which is based on 90% of eligible accounts receivable, plus
90% of eligible credit card receivables, plus 90% of the net orderly liquidation
value of eligible inventory, plus 90% of eligible pharmacy receivables, plus
certain pharmacy scripts availability of the Borrowers, after adjusting for
customary reserves that are subject to the Administrative Agent's discretion.
The aggregate amount of the Loans made and letters of credit issued under the
Credit Facility shall at no time exceed the lesser of the aggregate commitments
under the Credit Facility (currently $2,000.0 million or, if increased at the
Borrowers' option as described above, up to $2.6 billion) or the Borrowing Base.
To the extent that the Borrowers' eligible accounts receivable, eligible credit
card receivables, eligible inventory, eligible pharmacy receivables and pharmacy
scripts availability decline, the Borrowing Base will decrease, and the
availability under the Credit Facility may decrease below $2,000.0 million;
provided that, on the date (the "Closing Date") of consummation of the
acquisition of Supervalu Inc., a Delaware corporation ("SUPERVALU"), pursuant to
the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated as
of July 25, 2018, and until the ninetieth day after the Closing Date, regardless
of the calculation of the Borrowing Base on the Closing Date, the Borrowing Base
shall be deemed to be no less than $1,500.0 million; provided, further, that if
the Administrative Agent receives certain field examinations and appraisals
prior to the Closing Date and if the Borrowing Base would, without giving effect
to the foregoing proviso, be less than or equal to $1,500.0 million, then the
Borrowing Base shall be deemed to be the greater of (x) the Borrowing Base
without giving effect to the foregoing proviso and (y) $1,300.0 million on the
Closing Date until the ninetieth day after the Closing Date.
The Company may use up to $1,200 million (plus an amount necessary to pay
certain fees or original issue discount) of the proceeds from the Credit
Facility to finance the Merger (as defined in the Merger Agreement) and
transaction costs.
Maturity
The commitments under the Credit Facility expire five (5) years from the Closing
Date, and any Loans then outstanding will be payable in full at that time.
Guarantees and Collateral
The Borrowers' obligations under the Credit Facility will be guaranteed by most
of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries (including those entities who will
become subsidiaries of the Company on the Closing Date following consummation of
the Merger) who are not also Borrowers (collectively, the "Guarantors"), subject
to customary exceptions and limitations. The U.S. Borrowers' obligations under
the Credit Facility and the Guarantors' obligations under the related guarantees
are secured by (i) a first-priority lien on all of the U.S. Borrowers' and the
Guarantors' accounts receivable, inventory and certain other assets arising
therefrom or related thereto (including, without limitation, substantially all
of their deposit accounts) and (ii) a second-priority lien on substantially all
of U.S. Borrowers' and the Guarantors' other assets (in each case, subject to
customary exceptions and limitations on the Closing Date). The Canadian
Borrower's obligations under the Credit Facility are secured by (i) a
first-priority lien on all of the Borrowers' and the Guarantors' accounts
receivable, inventory and certain other assets arising therefrom or related
thereto (including, without limitation, substantially all of their deposit
accounts) and (ii) a second-priority lien on substantially all of Borrowers' and
the Guarantors' other assets (in each case, subject to customary exceptions and
limitations on the Closing Date).
Interest and Fees
The borrowings of the U.S. Borrowers under the Credit Facility bear interest at
rates that, at the Company's option, can be either:
† a base rate generally defined as the sum of (i) the highest of
(x) the Administrative Agent's prime rate, (y) the average overnight federal
funds effective rate plus one-half percent (0.50%) per annum and (z) one-month
LIBOR plus one percent (1%) per annum and (ii) an applicable margin; or
† a LIBOR rate generally defined as the sum of (i) the London Interbank
Offered Rate (as published on the applicable Reuters screen page, or other
commercially available source) and (ii) an applicable margin.
The initial applicable margin for base rate loans is 0.25%, and the initial
applicable margin for LIBOR loans is 1.25%. Commencing on the first day of the
calendar month following the Administrative Agent's receipt of the Company's
financial statements for the fiscal quarter ending on or about October 27, 2018,
and quarterly thereafter, the applicable margins for borrowings by the U.S.
Borrowers will be subject to adjustment based upon the aggregate
availability under the Credit Facility. Interest on the U.S. Borrowers'
borrowings is payable monthly in arrears for base rate loans and at the end of
each interest rate period (but not less often than quarterly) for LIBOR loans.
The borrowings of the Canadian Borrower under the Credit Facility bear interest
at rates that, at the Canadian Borrower's option, can be either:
† a prime rate generally defined as the sum of (i) the highest of
(x) 30-day Reuters Canadian Deposit Offering Rate for Canadian dollar bankers'
acceptances plus one-half percent (0.50%) per annum, (y) the prime rate of Bank
of America, N.A.'s Canada branch, and (z) a Canadian dollar bankers' acceptance
equivalent rate for a one month interest period plus one percent (1%) per annum
and (ii) an applicable margin; or
† a Canadian dollar bankers' acceptance equivalent rate generally
defined as the sum of (i) the rate of interest per annum equal to the annual
rates applicable to Canadian Dollar bankers' acceptances on the "CDOR Page" of
Reuter Monitor Money Rates Service, and (ii) an applicable margin. This is the
exclusive method of interest accrual for loans that are not Canadian swingline
loans, Canadian overadvance loans or Canadian protective advances.
The initial applicable margin for prime rate loans is 0.25%, and the initial
applicable margin for Canadian dollar bankers' acceptance equivalent rate loans
is 1.25%. Commencing on the first day of the calendar month following the
Administrative Agent's receipt of the Company's financial statements for the
fiscal quarter ending on or about October 27, 2018, and quarterly thereafter,
the applicable margins for borrowings by the Canadian Borrower will be subject
to adjustment based upon the aggregate availability under the Credit Facility.
Interest on the Canadian Borrower's borrowings is payable monthly in arrears for
prime rate loans and at the end of each interest rate period (but not less often
than quarterly) for bankers' acceptance equivalent rate loans.
Unutilized commitments under the Credit Facility are subject to a per annum fee
of (i) from and after the Closing Date through and including the first day of
the calendar month that is three months following the Closing Date, 0.375% and
(ii) thereafter, (x) 0.375% if the total outstandings were less than 25% of the
aggregate commitments, or (y) 0.25% if such total outstandings were 25% or more
of the aggregate commitments.
The Borrowers are also required to pay a letter of credit fronting fee to each
letter of credit issuer equal to 0.125% per annum of the amount available to be
drawn under each such letter of credit (or such other amount as may be mutually
agreed by the Borrowers and the applicable letter of credit issuer), as well as
a fee to all lenders equal to the applicable margin for LIBOR or Canadian dollar
bankers' acceptance equivalent rate loans, as applicable, times the average
daily amount available to be drawn under all outstanding letters of credit.
The Company is also required to pay certain customary fees to the Administrative
Agent.
Conditions Precedent to the Initial Borrowing under the Credit Facility on the
Closing Date
The obligations of Lenders to provide Loans under the ABL Loan Agreement on the
Closing Date are subject to a number of customary conditions, including, without
limitation, the consummation of the Merger (which must occur by January 25,
2019, subject to extension in certain circumstances pursuant to the terms of
Merger Agreement) and execution and delivery by the borrowers and the guarantors
of definitive documentation consistent with the ABL Loan Agreement and the
documentation standards specified therein.
Certain Covenants and Representations and Warranties
The ABL Loan Agreement includes negative covenants that limit, among other
things, additional indebtedness, transactions with affiliates, additional liens,
sales of assets, dividends, investments and advances, prepayments of debt,
mergers and acquisitions. The ABL Loan Agreement also includes a financial
covenant that requires the fixed charge coverage ratio to be at least 1.00 to
1.00 as of the end of any period of four fiscal quarters while aggregate
availability is less than the greater of (i) $235.0 million and (ii) 10% of the
aggregate borrowing base.
The ABL Loan Agreement also contains other customary affirmative and negative
covenants and customary representations and warranties that must be accurate in
order for the Borrowers to borrow under the Credit Facility (in each case,
subject to customary exceptions and limitations with respect to borrowings made
on the Closing Date).
Events of Default
The ABL Loan Agreement contains customary events of default, including, but not
limited to, payment defaults, breaches of representations and warranties,
covenant defaults, events of bankruptcy and insolvency, failure of any guaranty
or security document supporting the Credit Facility to be in full force and
effect, and a change of control. If an event of default occurs and is
continuing, the Borrowers may be required immediately to repay all amounts
outstanding under the ABL Loan Agreement.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information included or incorporated by reference in this Current Report on
Form 8-K, and information which may be contained in other filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and press releases or other
public statements, contains or may contain, "forward-looking statements" within
the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. The Company's and SUPERVALU's actual results may differ from
their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not
rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words
such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate,"
"intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts,"
"potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to
identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are
based on current expectations and assumptions with respect to future performance
and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination, the satisfaction
of the closing conditions to the business combination and the timing of the
completion of the business combination. These forward-looking statements involve
significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ
materially from expected results. Actual results could differ materially from
those anticipated as a result of various factors, including: (1) the occurrence
of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the
termination of the merger agreement relating to the proposed business
combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted
following the announcement of the merger agreement and the transactions
contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the business combination,
including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of SUPERVALU or
other conditions to closing in the merger agreement; (4) risks related to the
financing of the transaction; (5) the risk that the business combination
disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and
consummation of the business combination; (6) the ability to recognize the
anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by,
among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and
manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (7) costs related to the
business combination; (8) risks related to the disruption of the transaction to
SUPERVALU and its management; (9) the effect of announcement of the transaction
on SUPERVALU's ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain
relationships with customers, suppliers and other third parties; and (10) other
risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's and SUPERVALU's filings with
the SEC. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as
exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary
statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the Risk Factors
included in the most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other
documents of the Company and SUPERVALU on file with the SEC. These SEC filings
are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking
statements made or incorporated by reference in this Current Report on Form 8-K
are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be
no assurance that the anticipated results or developments will be realized or,
even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences
to, or effects on, the Company. Except to the extent required by applicable
law, neither the Company nor SUPERVALU undertakes any obligation to update
publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future developments or otherwise. Given these risks and
uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such
forward-looking statements.
