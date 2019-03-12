Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher As Health Care, Utilities Rise; Boeing Weighs On The Dow

03/12/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

More countries ground Boeing's 737 Max 8 models

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher Tuesday, led by the health care and utilities sectors, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated as shares of Boeing Co. came under heavy pressure following a fatal crash over the weekend of a 737 Max aircraft.

How did major indexes fare?

The Dow lost 96.22 points, or 0.4%, to end at 25,554.66. The S&P 500 rose 8.22 points, or 0.3%, to finish at 2,791.52 as health care and utilities stocks led gains, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 32.97 points, or 0.4%, to finish at 7,591.03.

What drove the market?

The price-weighted Dow fell as its largest component, Boeing, sank another 6.2% after losing 5.3% Monday.

Although, the Federal Aviation Administration declared the 737 Max 8 airworthy, more regulators have decided to ground the planes (https://www.wsj.com/articles/groundings-of-boeing-737-max-8-jets-spread-after-ethiopian-crash-11552372423?mod=hp_lead_pos1), including those in Australia, Singapore and the Middle East. The decisions come amid worries about flight systems in Boeing's 737 Max models following the weekend crash, which resulted in the death of 157 people near Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

The stock market shrugged off the U.K. Parliament's rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal , in part, as the outcome had been anticipated. Lawmakers will now have to decide whether they want a Brexit without a deal or possibly extend the March 29 deadline for leaving the European Union.

Separately, reports indicated progress on a Sino-American trade deal, with China and the U.S. reportedly close to a deal on currencies--an element in their broader trade dispute.

The consumer-price index rose 0.2% in February following three months of no change, the Labor Department said. Core prices, which strip out volatile changes in the cost of food an energy rose 0.1%. Year-over-year, overall inflation fell from growth of 1.6% in January to 1.5%, while annual core inflation fell from 2.2% to 2.1%.

The National Federation of Independent Business said its small-business optimism index rose 0.5 point to 101.7, with 5 out of the 10 components increasing, led by a 5-point gain in those who expect the economy to improve. It nonetheless was the second-worst reading since December 2016.

What were strategists saying?

"Economic data has been weird lately," Norm Conley, chief investment officer at JAG Capital Management, told MarketWatch, arguing that large swings in retail sales data and conflicting reports on the health of the labor market has "created more uncertainty at the margin."

The heightened uncertainty surrounding the health of the global economy is leading to investor caution, he added.

What stocks were in focus?

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.(DKS) shares skidded 11% after the retailer reported a 6.3% decline in fourth-quarter sales.

Shares of Tesla fell 2.6% after lawyers for the electric car maker's CEO Elon Musk defended a recent tweet (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/12/elon-musks-lawyers-shoot-down-sec-lawsuit.html) from the outspoken executive, accusing the Securities and Exchange Commission of overreaching and infringing on Musk's right of free speech.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares slid 3% after an analyst at UBS Group AG downgraded the stock to sell from neutral, citing headwinds to growth of its cloud business.

Shares of F5 Networks tumbled 7.7% after an analyst at J.P. Morgan cut the stock's rating to neutral from overweight.

How were other markets trading?

Stock markets in Asia rallied, with Japan's Nikkei 225 , Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index all adding more than 1%.

European stocks, meanwhile, were pressured with the Stoxx Europe 600 fractionally lower.

In commodity markets, the price of crude oil rose solidly and gold traded higher while the U.S. dollar lost ground against its peers.

--Mark DeCambre contributed to this report

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.15% 375.41 Delayed Quote.31.02%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.10% 3060.31 End-of-day quote.22.52%
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC -11.01% 34.61 Delayed Quote.24.65%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.38% 25554.66 Delayed Quote.9.96%
F5 NETWORKS -7.66% 149.67 Delayed Quote.0.04%
HANG SENG 1.50% 28929.43 Real-time Quote.10.28%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE -2.96% 15.31 Delayed Quote.20.29%
NASDAQ 100 0.52% 7201.281332 Delayed Quote.13.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.44% 7591.031111 Delayed Quote.13.91%
NIKKEI 225 1.79% 21503.69 Real-time Quote.5.55%
S&P 500 0.30% 2791.52 Delayed Quote.11.03%
TESLA -2.60% 283.37 Delayed Quote.-12.58%
