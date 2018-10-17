Log in
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)

10/17/2018 | 09:33pm CEST

Item 7.01 Regulation FD



The information in this report furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 shall not be
deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act
of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the
liabilities of that section. It may only be incorporated by reference in another
filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, if such
subsequent filing specifically references the information furnished pursuant to
Item 7.01 of this report.
Spirit Airlines, Inc. is scheduled to announce third quarter 2018 results after
market close on October 24, 2018, with a conference call following next morning
October 25, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. E.T. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference
call will be available at http://ir.spirit.com. Any changes to Spirit's
scheduled presentation time will be posted on its website under the Investor
Relations section at http://ir.spirit.com.
The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call
and then archived on the website under Events & Presentations at
http://ir.spirit.com for 60 days.

© Edgar Online, source Glimpses
