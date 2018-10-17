Item 7.01 Regulation FD
Spirit Airlines, Inc. is scheduled to announce third quarter 2018 results after
market close on October 24, 2018, with a conference call following next morning
October 25, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. E.T. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference
call will be available at http://ir.spirit.com. Any changes to Spirit's
scheduled presentation time will be posted on its website under the Investor
Relations section at http://ir.spirit.com.
The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call
and then archived on the website under Events & Presentations at
http://ir.spirit.com for 60 days.
