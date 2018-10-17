Item 7.01 Regulation FD

The information in this report furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 shall not be deemed "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. It may only be incorporated by reference in another filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, if such subsequent filing specifically references the information furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 of this report. Spirit Airlines, Inc. is scheduled to announce third quarter 2018 results after market close on October 24, 2018 , with a conference call following next morning October 25, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. E.T. A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.spirit.com. Any changes to Spirit 's scheduled presentation time will be posted on its website under the Investor Relations section at http://ir.spirit.com. The webcast will be available for replay within 24 hours of the conference call and then archived on the website under Events & Presentations at http://ir.spirit.com for 60 days.

