MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

By Mark DeCambre and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

Apple's shares climb 4.3% in premarket trade Wednesday

U.S. stocks rose modestly Wednesday, in the final trading day of the month, ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision that is widely expected to result in the first interest-rate cut in more than a decade.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52 points, or 0.2%, to 27,249, the S&P 500 index gained 1 point, or less than 0.1%, to trade at 3,014, and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 21 points to reach 8,294, a gain of 0.3%.

On Tuesday, the Dow closed down 23.33 points, or 0.1%, at 27,198.02, while the S&P 500 index fell 7.79 points, or 0.3%, to 3,013.18 and the Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 19.71 points to 8,273.61, a slump of 0.2%.

So far this month, the Dow has climbed 2.3%, the S&P 500 has advanced 2.4%, while the Nasdaq has returned 2.2%.

What's driving the market?

Wall Street is broadly expecting Jerome Powell's Fed to lower its benchmark federal-funds rate Wednesday by a quarter-point to a range of 2%-2.25% from a current range of 2.25%-2.50%, marking the first cut in more than 10 years.

Investors will be watching to see if the central bank communicates its intention to deliver a more potent measure of monetary easing, which is largely being done to combat the effects of the U.S.'s yearlong trade dispute with China.

Some investors fear that the Fed could provide a less accommodative policy message than the market is pricing in and markets may, in turn, react poorly.

Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Securities, said in a note that "the indices are likely to add further gains, notwithstanding a Fed statement that could be a bit more hawkish than expected, leaving the next move by the Fed in limbo."

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee will release a decision at 2 p.m. Eastern time, and Powell will hold a news conference about a half-hour later.

Meanwhile, an estimate of private-sector job growth from payroll firm ADP and Moody's Analytics showed 156,000 new jobs added in July, roughly in line with the 155,000 predicted by economists, according to Econoday.

"Job growth is healthy, but steadily slowing," said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, in a news release. "Hampering job growth are labor shortages, layoffs at bricks-and-mortar retailers, and fallout from weaker global trade." The three-month moving average of private-sector job growth has slowed from 244,000 in January to 104,000 in July.

The Fed will also take into account the latest reading of the employment cost index , which rose 0.6% in the second quarter, below economist expectations of 0.6%, per a MarketWatch poll. Increase in annual compensation growth slipped to 2.7% from 2.8% in the first quarter -- the lowest increase since the first quarter of 2018.

Also on investors' radar, on Wednesday in Shanghai, U.S. and Chinese delegates, including Trade Secretary Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, concluded the first round of face-to-face talks since the G-20 gathering without any substantive developments on the tariff front, according to reports (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-07-31/china-u-s-resume-trade-talks-amid-trump-s-rip-off-accusation?srnd=premium).

Thus far, Sino-American trade negotiations haven't achieved any significant progress since President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Osaka, Japan in May.

The White House, however, characterized the talks (https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-press-secretary-71/) as "constructive," and said "the Chinese side confirmed its commitment to increase purchases of United States agricultural exports," according to a statement, with talks set to continue in Washington in early September.

Which stocks were in focus?

Apple stock rose 4.9% after the iPhone maker and Dow component late Tuesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenue growth .

Shares of Micro Devices Inc.(AMD) fell 8.5% after it projected weaker-than-expected revenue growth for its current quarter late Tuesday.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc stock was down 3.1% after the freight-transportation company reported second-quarter sales that fell more steeply than expected.

Shares of General Electric rose 0.5%, after the industrial conglomerate reported a second-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that topped expectations and raised its full-year outlook, as strength in renewable energy helped offset continued weakness in the power business.

Shares of Humana surged 4.3% after the health-care company reported second-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, and provided an upbeat full-year guidance.

Molson Coors Brewing stock tumbled 7.5%, after the beer purveyor reported second-quarter revenue and profits that fell below expectations.

Shares of Electronic Arts. Inc. rallied 6.3% Wednesday morning after the videogame maker beat expectations for sales and recognized a $1.7 billion on-paper tax benefit.

How did other markets trade?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged about one basis point lower to 2.049%.

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil rose 0.6% to nearly just above $58 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Gold prices edged slightly higher to $1,430 per ounce, set for a fourth straight climb.

Also

The U.S. dollar index was little changed at 98.04, hanging around its highest levels since May.

In Asia overnight Monday, China's CSI 300 index index fell 0.9%, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.9% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.3%. In Europe, stocks edged 0.1% lower, as measured by the Stoxx Europe 600 index .