MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Higher As Investors Eye Tariff Talks, ECB Policy Changes

By Chris Matthews and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

ECB to keep rates unchanged until at least the first half of 2020

U.S. stocks rose modestly at the start of trade Thursday, as investors monitor U.S. trade battles with both Mexico and China, along with indications that central banks in Europe and U.S. are set to provide monetary stimulus.

How are the benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38 points, or 0.2%, at 25,571, the S&P 500 index picked up 2 points, or 0.2%, at 2,832, while the Nasdaq Composite index advanced 0.2% at 7,593, a gain of 18 points.

On Wednesday , the Dow rose 207.39 points, or 0.8%, to end at 25,539.57, while the S&P 500 index finished 22.88 points higher at 2,826.15, also a gain of 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 48.36 points, or 0.6% to close at 7,575.48.

What's driving the market?

A weakening economic backdrop and trade anxieties remained a key focus for Wall Street investors, amid reports that U.S. negotiations with Mexico and China continue to drag on without a trade pact in sight.

Trade animosities have given rise to more dovish rhetoric from central bankers, as evidenced by the European Central Bank's decision to leave its overnight deposit interest rate at -0.4%, while extending its forecast for how long it will keep rates this low into at least the first half of 2020. The ECB had previously indicated rates would remain on hold through the end of 2019.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi also outlined terms for its bank-lending program, known as TLTROs, which were seen as favorable to European banks, during a press conference Thursday morning. He also said that the decision to keep rates as is until next year doesn't preclude more stimulus , if the European economy deteriorates significantly.

Against that backdrop, the U.S. and Mexico are set for a second day of negotiations in an attempt to prevent the Trump administration from raising tariffs on its southern neighbor starting on Monday. Trump has said that "not nearly enough (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1136402982860312576)" progress has been made in talks so far.

Meanwhile, there appears no immediate signs of easing of Sino-American trade tensions, as Trump reiterated a threat to place tariffs on a further $300 million in China imports "at least," according to Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-ireland-trump-china/trump-threatens-china-with-further-300-billion-of-tariffs-idUSKCN1T70OQ?il=0). Trump said he'll make a decision on additional tariffs "probably right after the G-20" meeting scheduled end on June 29.

What data are ahead?

New applications for unemployment benefits rose to 218,000, in the week ended June 1, from 215,000 in the week prior. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected a 215,000 reading.

The Commerce Department revised its estimate of productivity growth in the first quarter to 3.4% rate, down from the previously estimated 3.6%, and below the 3.5% expected by economists, per a MarketWatch poll.

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are in focus after The Wall Street Journal reported (https://www.wsj.com/articles/fiat-chrysler-withdraws-merger-offer-for-renault-11559773129?mod=hp_lead_pos1) that the company withdrew its merger proposal from Renault, citing a lack of backing from the French government.

Shares of Stitch Fix surged 24.9%, after the personal styling company reported Wednesday evening that it earned a 7 cents per-share profit in the fiscal third-quarter, when analysts were expecting a 3 cents per-share loss.

Ciena stock jumped 17%, after the network-and-communications infrastructure company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue that rose well above expectations.

J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) also reported better-than-expected earnings Thursday morning, though it fell short of revenue targets for the fiscal fourth quarter. Shares fell 4.2% Thursday.

Shares of Michaels Companies tumbled 13.5%, after the arts and crafts retailer reported fiscal first-quarter sales that missed expectations and lowered its guidance for the full-year 2019.

Shares of Kirkland's fell 22.7%, after the home decor retailer reported a larger fiscal first-quarter than expected, on sales that fell more than forecast.

What are strategists saying?

"Markets were mostly in a risk-averse mood on Thursday as hopes of a quick deal between the United States and Mexico over illegal migration were dashed after President Trump tweeted yesterday that 'not nearly enough' progress is being made in the talks," wrote Raffi Boyadjian, senior investment analyst at brokerage XM.

How are other assets faring?

Japan's Nikkei 225 finished flat and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.3%. However, China's Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.2% lower even as Beijing increased stimulus efforts, while the CSI 300 closed down 0.9%.

Stocks in Europe traded virtually unchanged, as gauged by the Stoxx Europe 600 .

In commodities markets, U.S. oil futures were attempting to claw back some of Wednesday's losses after sinking in to a bear market , defined as a fall of at least 20% from a recent peak. Meanwhile, gold prices looked set to extend its gains to a seventh straight session , while the U.S. dollar edged lower.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was holding at around 2.10%.