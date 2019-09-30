MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Higher As Treasury Official Says No Plans To Ban China Listings On U.S. Exchanges

By Chris Matthews and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Monday is the last trading day of September and the third quarter

U.S. stocks moved higher during the final trading session of the month and quarter after a Treasury official said there were no immediate plans to prevent Chinese companies from listing on domestic exchanges, momentarily calming a fear that buckled equities on Friday.

Market participants, however, were also keeping an eye on developments surrounding a House impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

What are major indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99 points, or 0.4%, to 26,919, while the S&P 500 index advanced 13 points, or 0.4%, to 2,975. The Nasdaq Composite index gained 31 points to reach 7,970, a gain of 0.4%.

On Friday, the Dow lost 70.87 points or 0.3%, to finish at 26,820.25, while the S&P 500 index lost 15.83 points, or 0.5%, to close at 2,961.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 91.03 points, or 1.1%, ending at 7,939.63.

For the month of September, the Dow is on pace to rise 2%, the S&P 1.6% and the Nasdaq is set to add 0.1%.

What's driving the market?

Bloomberg News, citing Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-28/u-s-treasury-says-no-current-plans-to-block-chinese-listings), reported that the Trump administration isn't contemplating blocking Chinese companies from "listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time."

The Treasury officials comments come after Bloomberg reported on Friday (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-27/white-house-weighs-limits-on-u-s-portfolio-flows-into-china-k12ahk4g) that the White House has been discussing ways to curb U.S. portfolio inflows into China, a crackdown that could hit billions worth of investments and escalate the Sino-American trade war.

"On Saturday, the Treasury Department stated it's not considering blocking Chinese companies from listing on U.S. exchanges 'at this time,' refuting the Bloomberg story from Friday, which caused the declines in stocks," wrote Tom Essaye, president of the Sevens Report, in a note to clients. "So, given Treasury's denial, we're seeing those declines partially reversed."

The reports come as Chinese negotiators are set to meet Oct. 10-11 in Washington (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/09/26/china-trade-talks-set-to-resume-oct-10.html), with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He to lead the delegation from Beijing.

Tensions between the U.S. and China on trade have been rattling global markets for the past year, because the conflict between the world's largest economies has the potential to hurt economies around the world.

Investors are also watching the fallout from a whistleblower report released on Thursday, which alleged that Trump attempted to coerce Ukraine to produce damaging information on Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, and that White House officials acted to conceal evidence of his actions. The controversy around the report prompted House Democrats to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.

The whistleblower is expected to testify in front of the House (https://www.wsj.com/articles/whistleblower-is-expected-to-testify-soon-house-intelligence-committee-chairman-says-11569768797) "very soon," though in a way that will protect the person's identity, according to Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

On Sunday, Trump called for Schiff (https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1178442762284404736) "to be questioned at the highest level for fraud and treason," arguing that Schiff misrepresented the contents of the whistleblower complaint during a hearing last week.

On the data front, The Chicago PMI, an index based on a survey of businesses in the Chicago region, fell to 47.1 in September, down from 50.4, below the consensus range of between 47.2 and 52, according to Econoday. An index measuring the health of the Texas manufacturing sector came in at 13.9 (https://www.dallasfed.org/research/surveys/tmos/2019/1909.aspx), down from 17.9 in August.

Which stocks are in focus?

Blackstone Group affiliate Blackstone Real Estate Partners IX said Monday it would buy Colony Industrial, the real-estate assets and industrial operating platform of Colony Capital, for $5.9 billion, including debt.

Tesla shares could be in focus after a judge ruled late Friday that the electric-car manufacturer engaged in unfair labor practices in discouraging its employees from forming a union.

Shares of Xcel Energy fell after the firm announced that regulators denied a subsidiary's request to purchase Mankato Energy Center.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose about 1 basis point to 1.687%.

In commodities markets, West Texas Intermediate crude oil for November delivery fell 61 cents to $55.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Gold for December delivery fell $15.70 to about $1,491 an ounce, falling well below a psychologically significant level at $1,500 an ounce.

In Asia, the China CSI 300 lost 1%, Japan's Nikkei 225 retreated 0.6% but Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.5%. European stocks were mostly higher, as measured by the Stoxx Europe 600 .