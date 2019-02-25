MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Extend Gains As Trump Lauds Progress On Trade Talks, Delays Tariff Deadline

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

General Electric shares at a four-month high on deal news

The U.S. stock market rose broadly higher Monday after President Donald Trump tweeted that he would delay China tariffs, and that there had been "substantial progress" in trade talks over the weekend.

How are stock indexes faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 117 points, or 0.5%, to 26,149, while the S&P 500 index gained 9 points, or 0.4%, to 2,802. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 39 points, or 0.5%, to 7,567.

What's driving the market?

Trade headlines dominated the action to start the week, with global equities climbing after Trump tweeted late Sunday that he would extend a deadline for increasing tariffs on Chinese imports, scheduled for March 1. He cited "substantial progress" across key topics such as intellectual property, technology transfers, agriculture and currency, and said if that continues, he will meet with President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago to wrap up a deal.

Opinion: History suggests you should buy the dip if stocks falter at this level

The comments came after U.S. and Chinese negotiators held talks through the weekend in a bid to resolve a long-running trade war. Still, state-owned Xinhua News Agency said in an opinion commentary (http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-02/25/c_137848598.htm) that the latest round of talks show "there are still some differences that need more time to be ironed out."

(https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1099800961089003522)

Optimism was further boosted by reports (https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-speaks-at-meeting-of-nations-governors-before-departing-for-hanoi-live-updates/) that President Trump told a gathering of state governors Monday morning that there would be soon be a "signing ceremony" for the trade deal, supporting widespread perception that the president is eager to reach a deal in the coming weeks.

A busy week for data will include many figures delayed by the partial government shutdown, but investors will zero in on fourth-quarter gross domestic product data, expected to confirm signs that the economy slowed late in 2018 .

The Chicago Fed national activity index declined in January to a negative 0.4, falling from a downward-revised, positive reading of 0.5 in December. A negative reading indicates the economy is growing at a below-trend rate.

Wholesale inventories in the U.S. rose 1.1% in December , according to a Census Bureau estimate that was delayed due to the government shutdown.

What are analysts saying?

"We're seeing progress on geopolitical issues," Stephen Lee, founding principal of Logan Capital Management, told MarketWatch, pointing to reports that suggest the U.S. and China are close to reaching a deal, or at least a truce, on trade issues.

The removal of the threat of higher tariffs, Lee argued, should be a boon for stock pickers, as market performance will now hinge more on how individual companies are managing the changing global economic landscape and entrenching themselves in fast-growing economies like that of China and India.

"Equities continue to charge higher, as this past week now marks 8 of the past 9 weeks of gains. While sentiment is growing a bit more constructive from its December 2018 pessimistic levels, it's nowhere near levels of complacency that marked the peak around this time last year back in January 2018, 13 months ago," wrote Mark Newton, independent adviser at Newton Advisors, in a research report.

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of General Electric rallied 8.7% after the industrial conglomerate announced the sale of its biopharama business to Danaher for $21 billion in cash. Danaher also soared 8%.

Spark Therapeutics skyrocketed 120% after Roche Holding said it would buy the biotechnology company in an all-cash deal worth $5.8 billion (https://www.wsj.com/articles/PR-CO-20190225-900177). Roche will pay $114.50 a Spark share, a premium of 122% to its closing price on Feb. 22.

Shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals are up 74% after France's Ipsen said it would buy the Canada-based drug group in a deal valued at up to $1.31 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA) (BRKA) shares are up more than 1% after Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett released his investment letter over the weekend. The conglomerate swung to a $25.4 billion loss in the fourth quarter, partly due to an unexpected write-down for Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC).

Shares of Kraft fell 1.9% after plunging 27% on Friday, the worst session ever after disappointing earnings and news of a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Newmont Mining slipped 0.2% after Barrick Gold Corp said it has made an unsolicited proposal to buy the rival gold miner in a stock deal that would value Newmont at nearly $18 billion.

Shake Shack, Etsy and Tenet Healthcare Corp will all report after the close of trading on Monday.

How were other markets trading?

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 5.6%, its best gain since mid-2015 , according to Fact Set Research. Japan's Nikkei 225 , however, shed 0.2%. European stocks were posting more modest gains, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.2%

In commodity markets, crude oil fell sharply, while gold prices weakened and the U.S. dollar slipped less than 0.1%.

--Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this article