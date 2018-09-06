MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Extend Losses As Tech And Energy Sectors Slump

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Market Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Market Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Markets
News : Markets
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Extend Losses As Tech And Energy Sectors Slump
0
09/06/2018 | 07:55pm CEST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
ALPHABET
-1.95%
1175.17
13.83%
APPLE
-1.69%
222.99
34.06%
BARNES & NOBLE, INC.
-9.60%
4.4501
-25.37%
BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
-3.07%
7.7401
62.73%
FACEBOOK
-3.16%
161.7986
-5.26%
G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.
3.78%
45.91
20.98%
LANDS' END, INC.
-10.58%
22.45
28.13%
NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP
-5.15%
38.61
-5.32%
S&P 500
-0.28%
2888.6
8.34%
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:55p
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: Stocks Extend Losses As Tech And Energy Sectors Slump
DJ
07:54p
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Semiconductor Shares
DJ
07:35p
Wall Street drops as tech stocks take a beating
RE
06:21p
Trade war worries drag on world shares for a fifth day
RE
06:18p
Trade war worries drag on world shares for a fifth day
RE
06:18p
EUROPE
: European shares hit five-month low as tech, miners weigh
RE
06:17p
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE falls as trade war escalation looms; Centrica shines
RE
05:50p
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: U.S. Stocks Pulled Down by Semiconductor Shares
DJ
04:39p
TSX rises on NAFTA deal optimism
RE
04:30p
TRACKINSIGHT
: Indonesian Stocks performance drops
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
TESLA
: TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2
GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
: GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3
WIRECARD
: Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4
SIMCORP
: SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5
APPLE
: APPLE'S THIRD ACT : The Wearables Company
More news
HOT NEWS
CONTINENTAL GOLD INC
-2.20%
Continental Gold : says one employee killed, another wounded in attack
HYDROPOTHECARY CORP
+10.19%
Cannabis company Hexo's shareholder urges company to consider a sale
HUDSON'S BAY CO
+1.57%
Hudson Bay : German department stores Kaufhof, Karstadt seal merger - sources
SAFRAN
+6.37%
Safran : Raises 2018 Outlook After Improved 1st Half Operating Performance
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP
-2.82%
Blackstone ups ante in bidding war for Australia's Investa
RWE
+2.67%
RWE Secures Capacity Agreement for Planned German LNG Terminal
More news
MarketScreener.com :
Markets
News
Analysis
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Screeners
Watchlists
Top / Flop
Tools
Our Services
About :
Surperformance SAS
Contact us
Advertise
Legal informations
About us
Stay Connected :
Facebook
Twitter
Partners :
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Best tweets
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Slave