MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Extend Rally On Optimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talks

By Chris Matthews and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Tech investors look past Samsung profit warning

Stock indexes got off to a positive start Tuesday, as investors hoped for a third-straight session of wins backed by optimism over trade talks.

How are major indexes trading?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 281 points, or 1.2%, to 23,782, while the S&P 500 index gained 20 points, or 0.7%, to 2,569. The Nasdaq Composite gained 49 points, or 0.7%, to 6,872.

If stocks can maintain their gains, it would be the third straight win for the major indexes. Month-to-date, the Dow is up 2.1%, the S&P 2.8%, while the Nasdaq has advanced 4.1%.

What's driving the market?

Optimism on the trade front continued to nudge investors toward perceived riskier assets such as stocks. Face-to-face negotiations between U.S. and China officials were entering a second day on Tuesday, with hopes rising that talks will bear fruit after President Xi Jinping's top policy aide Chinese Vice Premier Liu He made an appearance on Monday.

Though concrete progress on broader trade concerns remains elusive, China did approve five genetically-modified crops for import on Tuesday that could help increase Chinese imports of U.S. agricultural goods, including corn and soybean strains developed by DowDuPont, a move interpreted by some traders as evidence of goodwill on the part of Chinese.

President Trump also did his best to talk up trade-negotiation momentum, tweeting Tuesday morning that the talks were going well.

Meanwhile, the world's biggest smartphone and chip maker cautioned over profits Tuesday, which comes a week after Apple Inc.'s own shock warning, which triggered global equity volatility. Citing "mounting macro uncertainties," Samsung Electronics Cowarned of a 29% drop in fourth-quarter operating profit , far worse than analysts were expecting.

With a partial government shutdown now on its 17th day, lots of attention expected to focus on a prime-time border-wall speech from President Donald Trump due Tuesday evening. Some government employees will miss their first paycheck this as a result of an impasse between Trump and Democratic lawmakers over funding for a proposed wall between the U.S. southern border and Mexico, though the IRS did announce Monday night that it would continue to process income tax refunds during the shutdown, in a reversal of longstanding policy.

What are strategists saying?

"We're seeing a spillover from Friday," when investors both received news of a still-booming job market paired with moderate inflation and a much more dovish tone from the Federal Reserve,Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank told MarketWatch. "Markets are riding the wave of improved sentiment as well as seeing some glimmer of progress regarding Chinese trade negotiations," he said.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether the uptrend in equity values in recent weeks is "a snap back rally in a bear market or an the beginning of an actual trend reversal," he said.

"The key catalyst here is the U.S.-China trade talks and investors are hoping for some kind of progress that will allow equities to recover, while the recent downbeat tone coming from the Fed is also helping things amid expectations for fewer rate hikes," said Konstantinos Anthis, head of research at ADSS, in a note to clients.

"However, investors will now start focusing on U.S. earnings' season and it will be key to see whether corporate results continue to slow down, further dampening risk sentiment," he added.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Union Pacific are popping 9.5%, after the railroad freight company announced that it hired former Canadian National executive Jim Vena as chief operating officer.

Illumina stock is down 4.4% early Tuesday, after the company issued updated guidance at the 2019 J.P. Morgan health care conference.

Shares of Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLDQ) are tumbling nearly 25% Tuesday, after reports that the company will seek liquidation.

What data are ahead?

Small business optimism fell in December , according to the National Federation of Independent Business small-business optimism index, which decreased 0.4 point to a seasonally adjusted level of 104.4, its lowest in 14 months.

At 10 a.m. Eastern Time, investors will get a snapshot of the U.S. labor market when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its estimate of job openings, hires, and quits for the month of November.

The Federal Reserve will release data on consumer credit at 3 p.m.

The Census Bureau was scheduled to release data on the trade deficit Tuesday morning, but the release is delayed due to the government shutdown.

How did U.S. benchmarks fare yesterday?

On Monday , the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.19 points, or 0.4%, to finish at 23,531.35, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.7% to 2,549.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 84.61 points, or 1.3%, to 6,823.47.

How are other markets trading?

Asian markets finished mixed , with South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index lower on Samsung's warning, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose.

In Europe, stocks are rising, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 1.4% Tuesday.

The dollar rose, while gold prices slipped and crude-oil futures rose 1.6%