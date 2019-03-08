MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Extend Weeklong Slide After Disappointing Jobs Numbers, China Trade Data

By Chris Matthews and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Xi-Trump summit on trade not imminent, says U.S. ambassador to China

U.S. stocks fell at the start of trade Friday, pointing to a fifth straight session of losses for Wall Street, after a disappointing jobs report and a slump in Chinese exports piled onto concerns about slowing global growth.

How did major indexes fare?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173 points, or 0.7%, to 25,291, while the S&P 500 index was down 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,727. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 72 points, or 1%, to 7,350.

The Nasdaq is facing a 3.3% drop for the week, while the Dow industrials and S&P 500 are off around 2.8% each.

What's driving the market?

Investors were caught off guard by a surprisingly weak jobs number , after the Labor Department announced the U.S. economy added just 20,000 new jobs in February, well below the 178,000 economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast.

The unemployment rate fell form 4% to 3.8%, while workers saw a an 11 cents-per-hour increase in average hourly earnings, the largest increase since the end of the 2009 recession.

The report comes on the heels of dismaying economic data from China--the world's second-largest economy reported a 20% drop in February exports on the heels of a 9.1% gain in January. Officials attributed the plunge to sagging demand and some distortions from the Lunar New Year holiday. But economists said that even if those two months are added together, the data looked weak.

And China's biggest brokerage, Citic Securities, hit People's Insurance Group of China with a rare sell rating, citing concerns over valuations, according to Reuters (https://www.nasdaq.com/article/citic-slaps-rare-sell-rating-on-piccs-shanghai-stock-cites-recent-surge-20190307-01265). Those shares slid 4% in Hong Kong, after falling as much as 10% at one point.

China's news adds to concerns about global growth. Investors are still reeling from a more dovish-than-expected European Central Bank, which announced new measures to support a slowing economy on Thursday. That included fresh long-term loans to European financial institutions and a surprise pledge to hold off on any interest-rate increases until at least the end of the year.

Other data on Friday showed German manufacturing orders fell sharply in January , though December data was revised upward.

Meanwhile, uncertainty was lingering over a U.S.-China trade deal. Washington and Beijing have yet to set a date for a summit to resolve their trade dispute, the U.S. ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal . Branstad said negotiators need to further narrow the gap in their positions, including over enforcement of a potential deal, before any summit arrangements are made.

What are the analysts saying?

"Job growth is slowing, no doubt about that," JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade told MarketWatch. He cautioned not to read too much into one report, however, given the recent volatility in the numbers, which may be related to the government shutdown and recent extreme weather in the Midwest.

"Job weakness was concentrated in construction and hospitality sectors, which are very dependent on the weather," he said. "That has contributed to this number being screwy. "

Kinahan also argued that while stock-index futures fell on the jobs news, there was a greater decline following news of weak Chinese exports and comments from the U.S. ambassador to China suggesting a trade deal is not imminent. "This reaffirms that the central story for markets is tariffs and slowing global growth."

"This [jobs report] will be a bit hard to digest--it's really mixed," wrote Mike Loewengart, investment strategist at E-Trade Financial Corp wrote in a Friday note. "Great to see wages up as that was a sticking point last year. And while the job growth for February leaves much to be desired, its encouraging to see both December and January revised upward.' he added.

"Bottom line is fragile employment data potentially signals stagnating growth, which could start to bleed further into other fundamentals like retail sales," he continued. "Combine this with next week's CPI data and if that too disappoints it will be a key signal that a slowing economy is a real trend and beginning to consistently show in the data."

Which stocks are in focus?

DowDuPont Inc. shares may be in focus Friday, after the board of the materials and chemicals giant approved the separation of its materials science division, setting up the creation of a new publicly traded firm called Dow. The new firm is set to trade independently on or about March 20. Shares traded 0.9% lower Friday.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. rose 3.7% Friday, after the bulk retailer reported fiscal second-quarter earnings Thursday evening that surpassed expectations.

Big Lots stock rose 9.6% Friday morning, after the retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter sales and profits that beat Wall Street estimates.

Shares of Okta were under pressure , after the identity-management company issued disappointing earnings guidance Thursday evening. The stock is down 9.5% Friday.

Shares of National Beverage Corp fell 24.5%, after the maker of La Croix seltzer water issued fiscal third-quarter financial results Thursday that fell well short of expectations.

What data and Fed speakers are ahead?

New-home construction rebounded in January , after a weak showing in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Housing starts ran at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.23 million in January, an 18.4% increase from December's revised reading, but 7.8% below last the year ago level.

Building permits rose 1.4% in January, from the month before, to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.33 million. That's 1.5% below the year-ago level.

At 10:15 p.m., Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give a speech on monetary policy normalization and review at Stanford University.

How did the major benchmarks fare yesterday?

On Thursday , the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200.23 points, or 0.8%, to 25,473.23. The S&P 500 index dropped 0.8% to 2,748.93 and the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.1%, to 7,421.46.

How did other markets trade?

Asian stocks closed lower across the board, led by that big loss for the Shanghai Composite and a 2% drop for the Nikkei 225 . Investors sought shelter in perceived safe haven assets such as the Japanese yen , which weighed on the U.S. dollar . Gold prices also benefited.

Oil prices fell sharply . Gold prices were rising 1.1%, while the U.S. dollar was falling 0.3% against its peers.

European stocks tracked global equities lower , with the Stoxx Europe 600 index falling 0.5%.