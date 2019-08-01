MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Fall Sharply, Giving Up Early Gains, After Trump Threatens Fresh Tariffs On China

By Clive McKeef

The 10% levies would apply to $300 billion of U.S. imports from China

Stocks fell sharply Thursday afternoon Thursday after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S., even though the trade talks between the two countries are due to resume September.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will impose 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods beginning Sept. 1 . In a tweet, the president said trade talks with Beijing are continuing after U.S. officials returned from negotiations in China. The 10% levies will apply to $300 billion of Chinese goods coming into the U.S. It doesn't include $250 billion of goods already subject to tariffs, the president said.

How are the benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 270 points, or 1.0%, to 26,580, while S&P 500 index lost 28 points, or 0.9% to 2,953. The Nasdaq Composite index was down 68 points, or 0.8%, to 8,106.

What's driving the market?

The unexpected move by President Trump to ratchet up his trade war with China by imposing tariffs on most of the remaining U.S. imports not already subject to levies reversed Thursday mornings gains when investors were betting the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates again in September given weakening economic data.

Shares of Caterpillar, Deere, Nike , Fedex and Apple which are exposed to international trade with China all dropped sharply.

The CBOE Volatility Index , a popular gauge of stock-market volatility known by its ticker symbol VIX, jumped to a nearly two-month high Thursday as stocks sold off in the wake of President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods. The VIX rose more than 13% to trade above 18.0 for the first time since June 4. Volatility has been subdued, with the VIX trading below its long-run average around 19.

'I think everyone loses in a trade war," Gary Cohn, Trump's former top economic advisor, told the BBC in an interview Thursday. "When you build plant equipment, you're buying steel, you're buying aluminium, you're buying imported products and then we put tariffs on those, so literally the tax incentive we gave you with one hand was taken away with the other hand," the former Goldman Sachs president said.

Earlier, for U.S. stocks the old adage that "bad news is good news" appeared to hold Thursday, after the Fed disappointed markets with its "insurance rate cut" on Wednesday which pushed up the U.S. dollar overnight, and pressured U.S. Treasury yields lower , along with commodity prices.

The stronger U.S. dollar was seen impacting earnings of companies with international operations and lower U.S. Treasury yields supported stock market valuations.

"The minimal size of the cut, the dissents (by two FOMC members), and Powell's press conference disappointed markets, and undercut our expectation," Morgan Stanley economist Ellen Zentner said in a note. "We expect a follow-up cut of 25bp this year, and we judge October as the most likely timing".

The prospect of further Fed rate cuts was enhanced also by data showing a further weakening in the U.S. manufacturing sector.

In the U.S., the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index slipped to 51.2% in July, the lowest reading since August 2016. Meanwhile the IHS Markit U.S. manufacturing index fell to its lowest since September 2009 at 50.4%. Of further concern, the employment subindexes showed employment contracting for the first time since June 2013.

"US manufacturing has entered into its sharpest downturn since 2009, suggesting the goods-producing sector is on course to act as a significant drag on the economy in the third quarter," IHS Markit chief economist, Chris Williamson said.

Separate data Thursday also showed a weekly climb in jobless claims and a fall in June construction spending .

Friday brings the U.S. Labor Department's monthly payrolls and unemployment data for markets to consider. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch, on average, look for July nonfarm payrolls to rise 171,000, while the unemployment rate is forecast to decline to 3.6% from 3.7%. Average hourly earnings are forecast to show a 0.2% rise.

Meanwhile investors were also digesting more second quarter corporate earnings reports. Following Thursday morning's batch of earnings, just over 71% of S&P 500 companies have now reported. According to FactSet, results from actual earnings blended with estimates for comapnies still to report, projects earnings will fall 1.4%.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Facebook took a dive Thursday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust probe of the social media company was looking into acquisitions.

On the earnings front, shares of Dow component Verizon Communications rose after the telecommunications giant beat Wall Street expectations for second-quarter earnings , but fell short on revenue.

Qualcomm fell Thursday after the chip maker provided a downbeat outlook for fourth-quarter results, due in part to the recently instituted export ban to China's Huawei Technologies Co., late Thursday.

Shares of General Motors fell on heavy volume a day after reporting second quarter earnings.

Yum Brands stock was up after the operator of Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC Restaurants reported declining earnings and revenue year-over-year , though both were better than expected.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) stock fell after the company reported a second-quarter profit and Dunkin' same-store sales that beat expectations, while revenue and Baskin-Robbins same-store sales missed.

General Electric slumped Thursday a day after announcing earnings that beat expectations but said Chief Financial Officer was stepping down after less than 2 years in the role.

What's happening in other markets ?

Treasury yields fell sharply on the news of new tariffs on Chinese imports. The benchmark 10-year yield slid to 1.89%, hitting its lowest level since November 2016. The 2-year rate dell to trade at 1.726%.

Gold prices spiked as investors looked for safety in the wake of Trump's tariff announcement, trading at levels last seen in May 2013. Earlier Thursday gold prices had fallen sharply as the U.S. dollar jumped when the Fed disappointed markets Wednesday by dampening expectations for further interest rate cuts.

The U.S. dollar gave up Thursday's earlier gains on the news of fresh tariffs on China, with the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slipping to 98.28, after earlier hitting a two-year high.

Crude oil prices fell 7.9% , declining for the first time in six days to levels seen six weeks ago, after news Trump was imposing further tariffs on Chinese imports.

In Asia overnight, stocks closed mostly lower, with China's CSI 300 declining 0.8%, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index retreated 0.8%. In Europe, stocks were virtually unchanged, as measured by the Stoxx Europe 600 .