Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Gain As Tech Shares Rise Ahead Of Alphabet Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 01:01pm EST

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

Papa John's shares rise after Starboard makes $200 million investment

U.S. stocks traded higher Monday, with the Nasdaq doing much of the heavy lifting ahead of Alphabet Inc.'s earnings release, as investors looked ahead to another round of quarterly results and developments in U.S.-China trade talks.

What are major indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points to 25,082 but the blue chip index struggled to remain in positive territory after booking its sixth-straight weekly gains.

The S&P 500 index gained 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,713 and the Nasdaq Composite Index added 65 points, or 0.9%, to 7,328.

What's driving the market?

Investors will continue to wade through corporate earnings this week, with 97 members of the S&P 500 on tap along with one Dow component, Walt Disney, reporting Tuesday. Results from Google-parent Alphabet are due for release after Monday's closing bell .

More broadly, stocks continued to capitalize on a more dovish Federal Reserve after the central bank last week signaled rate increases were on hold until further notice .

Check out: Does Fed's dovish turn signal further gains for stocks? Bond investors have doubts

U.S.-China trade talks will remain in focus as a March 1 deadline to avoid an increase on tariffs on Chinese imports looms. Upbeat comments by U.S. and Chinese officials have been credited with supporting stocks, but analysts said markets remain sensitive to headlines, with scrutiny likely to intensify as the deadline nears.

On the data front, U.S. factory orders fell by 0.6% in November, faster than the 0.2% drop expected by economists polled by MarketWatch.

At 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a nonvoting member of the Fed's interest-rate setting committee, will speak.

What are analysts saying?

"We're seeing a bit of consolidation of the recent gains," Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell told MarketWatch. "The market has been impressively resilient, and I think traders are now fixated on China trade and don't want to make big bets until they get more clarity," he said.

With the S&P 500 trading at 16 times projected 2019 earnings, "stocks are no bargain right now, and for it to go higher we need some assurance that headwinds from China will be less than expected," he said.

"While there were good signs of the meeting between US and China last week, nothing concrete has been announced leaving the market vulnerable to antitrade statements," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of pizza chain Papa John's International Inc.(PZZA) surged 9% after a $200 million investment by Starboard Value LP. Starboard Chief Executive Jeffrey Smith will also become chairman of the chain, (https://www.wsj.com/articles/starboard-ceo-jeffrey-smith-becomes-chairman-of-papa-johns-11549279920)according to people familiar with the matter .

Tesla rose 0.6% after the electric auto manufacturer announced it would acquire Maxwell Technologies Inc. in a deal that would value the energy-solutions provider at $217.9 million.

Clorox Co. (CLX) shares rallied 7% after the consumer products company announced fiscal second-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations .

Shares of Johnson Outdoors slid 3% after the seller of outdoor recreation equipment swung to a fiscal fourth-quarter loss , on a surprise decline in sales.

Sysco climbed 4.6% after the food-products company announced fiscal second-quarter earnings that surpassed analysts predictions .

Shares of Ultimate Software Group Inc.(ULTI) soared 20% after it agreed to be bought by an investor group led by Hellman & Friedman in an all-cash deal valued at about $11 billion.

What are other markets doing?

Asian equities put in a mixed performance , with markets in several countries, including China and Korea, closed for Lunar New Year celebrations. Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended 0.5% higher.

European equities edged lower with the Stoxx 600 Europe index trading flat.

Oil futures were trading lower , while gold also lost ground . The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , which tracks the U.S. unit against a basket of six major rivals, edged up .

--William Watts contributed to this article

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.29% 1133.075 Delayed Quote.7.05%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 25094.34 Delayed Quote.7.44%
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. -3.65% 59.99 Delayed Quote.5.99%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 6942.5902 Delayed Quote.8.62%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.87% 7328.9632 Delayed Quote.9.74%
NIKKEI 225 0.46% 20883.77 Real-time Quote.3.87%
PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. 9.46% 42.185 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
S&P 500 0.31% 2714.96 Delayed Quote.7.97%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.06% 359.92 Delayed Quote.6.53%
SYSCO CORPORATION 4.48% 66.43 Delayed Quote.1.45%
TESLA 0.32% 313.08 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 6.87% 160.161 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. 19.51% 332.09 Delayed Quote.13.46%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.04% 95.62 End-of-day quote.-1.10%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.11% 111.405 Delayed Quote.1.50%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:01pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Gain As Tech Shares Rise Ahead Of Alphabet Earnings
DJ
12:22pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rides to two month high on oil strength; Ryanair slumps
RE
12:21pEUROPE : More pressure on banks keeps European shares sluggish
RE
10:33aTSX opens marginally up on gains in financial shares
RE
10:02aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Little Changed Ahead of Next Round of Trade Talks
DJ
09:30aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Mostly Lower, With Banks Weak, Earnings News Downbeat
DJ
08:34aLONDON MARKETS: London Markets Edge Up Thanks To Oil Majors, But Miners Weigh
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:39aGlobal Stocks Pause Ahead of Next Round of Trade Talks
DJ
06:22aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Does The Fed's Dovish Turn Signal Further Gains For Stocks? Bond Investors Have Doubts
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says no evidence of criminal misconduct found after FT reports
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
4U.S. dollar, yields firm; oil comes off two-month highs
5JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.