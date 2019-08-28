MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Higher Wednesday Though Investors Are Watching The Yield Curve, U.S.-China Trade Fight, Brexit

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

The yield spread between the 2-year and 10 year Treasuries falls deeper into negative territory

U.S. stocks traded higher Wednesday, but the major indexes still were still within ranges seen this month, despite the volatility induced by the inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve, as well as the intensifying U.S.-China trade war, and rising chances of a no-deal Brexit which are taking their toll on global economic growth.

How are the major benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 173 points, or 0.7%, to 25,953, while the S&P 500 added 13 points, or 0.4%, to 2,883. The Nasdaq Composite index was 18 points higher at 7,845, a gain of 0.2%

On Tuesday, the Dow fell 120.93 points, or 0.5%, to end at 25,777.90, while the S&P 500 fell 9.22 points, or 0.3%, to close at 2,869.16. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 7,826.95, a decline of 26.79 points, or 0.3%.

What's driving the market?

Energy stocks led the gains on Wednesday after crude oil prices rose on data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed inventories fell by 10 million barrels last week, the largest drop in five weeks. Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips shares were all up.

Corporate earnings also helped with Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumping after posting stronger-than-expected earnings late Tuesday and Tiffany up on better than expected earnings, despite reporting a drop in sales as Chinese tourist shopping has fallen.

The gains for U.S. stocks came on late August low volume trading going to the U.S. Labor Day holiday weekend though, while investors hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute are fading and falling bond yields reflect fears of a potential economic downturn.

The White House is scheduled to impose the first stage of U.S. tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imported goods on Sunday September 1 when China is set to respond with tariffs on U.S. products.

The spread between the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note and the 10-year fell deeper into negative territory Tuesday . This so-called "inversion" of the yield curve has been a reliable warning sign of recession historically. The 3-month/10-year measure of the curve -- seen as a more reliable recession warning sign than the 2-year/10-year measure -- has been inverted since May.

"The Treasury market remains at the center of attention, even concerning the intraday trends in stocks," said Ken Berman, strategist at Gorilla Trades, in a note. The deepening inversion of the yield curve was clearly behind Tuesday's retreat as investors flocked into Treasurys due to the intensifying trade-related woes, he said.

U.S. Treasurys continued to gain ground in early Wednesday action, putting downward pressure on yields. The 10-year yield was down 1 basis point at 1.476%, according to FactSet, after ending Tuesday at its lowest level since 2016. The 2-year yield, however, was down 2.6 basis points at 1.5%, meaning the yield curve flattened slightly, though it still remains inverted.

The yield curve inversion comes as fears mount that a global economic slowdown is occurring, tied in large part to the intensifying U.S.-China trade war.

Potentially adding to fears of slowing global growth was U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament until Oct 14th, less than three weeks before the Britain's scheduled exit from the European Union on Oct. 31. The move was seen as increasing the chances of a "no-deal" Brexit that economists estimate could deal a significant blow to economic growth in the U.K and Europe.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Tiffany & rose after posting second-quarter earnings. The luxury jeweler reported second-quarter earnings that fell less than expected , though revenue fell just shy of Wall Street forecasts.

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp. fell after the parent company of Jack Daniel whiskey reported declining earnings and missed sales estimates for the fiscal first quarter. The company's stock had risen nearly 24% this year, as of Tuesday's close.

Autodesk reported second-quarter earnings after the close of trade Wednesday. The design software company's stock fell 10.4% Wednesday after its outlook for third-quarter profits and sales fell short of analyst expectations .

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise were up Wednesday, after the enterprise IT firm reported second-quarter earnings that declined less than expected, but revenue that fell just shy.

Shares of Okta were down with the San Francisco-based computer identity and access management company due to report earnings after the market closes Wednesday.

How are other markets trading?

Stocks in Asia traded mostly lower overnight. The China CSI 300 fell 0.4%, Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.2%.

In Europe, equities retreated, down 0.2%, per the Stoxx Europe 600 index .

The price of crude oil was on the rise , up 2.6% to about $56 per barrel, while gold prices were down 0.2% to $1448 per ounce. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, rose 0.2% relative to its peers.