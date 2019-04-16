Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Inch Toward Record Territory As Nasdaq Trades Above 8,000 Points

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 01:26pm EDT

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

Netflix results due after closing bell

U.S. stocks advanced modestly Tuesday, with the S&P 500 edging toward record territory, as investors parsed a fresh batch of corporate earnings for clues on the broader economy.

What are major indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41 points, or 0.2%, to 26,425, while the S&P 500 index gained 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,909, putting the large cap index within striking distance of its all-time closing high of 2,930.75 set on Sept. 20. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33 points, or 0.4%, to 8,009. The tech-centric index is still more than 1% away from its record peak but is trading above the psychologically important 8,000-mark for the first time in six months.

What's driving the market?

Investors are poring over earnings reports released early Tuesday, with Bank of America following on the lead of Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup Inc. (C), issuing earnings that failed to surpass low expectations analysts had for the bank in the first quarter.

Dow component UnitedHealth Group initially rose after it beat revenue and profit expectations for the first quarter while boosting its full year outlook. But the stock quickly surrendered those gains on concerns over threats that new health care reform measures, like Medicare-for-all, could significantly hurt health insurance industry profits. The stock fell 5%.

Last Friday, presidential hopeful and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders called out United HealthCare CEO Steve Nelson by name in a tweet that linked to a Washington Post story (https://twitter.com/JStein_WaPo/status/1116678389287538688) on insurers working to pull Democrats away from Medicare-for-all.

(https://twitter.com/BernieSanders/status/1116768183199965189)

Analysts have penciled in a year-over-year decline in S&P 500 corporate profit for the first quarter, which would mark the first fall in three years.

Industrial production fell 0.1% in March , the Federal Reserve said Tuesday, below the 0.1% rise expected by economists surveyed by MarketWatch. The same report showed capacity utilization falling to 78.8% in March, the lowest since last July, and below expectations of 79.1%

Home builder sentiment rose to a six month high in April , according to the National Association of Home Builders' monthly confidence index, which rose to 63, up from 62 in March.

What are the analysts saying?

"The market is completely focused on earnings," Eric Kuby, chief investment officer for North Star Investment Management. "Companies really lowered their guidance coming into earnings season, and we're getting to the point where companies are doing a good job of stepping over that lowered bar," he said.

"The tone of [UnitedHealth Group's] outlook and particularly the political overhang is preventing them from rallying on good past performance," he added.

"Of the 10 companies that have reported earnings this morning, nine have exceeded earnings-per -share forecasts and one reported results that were in line with expectations," said Paul Hickey of Bespoke Investment Group, in a note to clients.

"While the revenue beat rate this morning hasn't been nearly as strong (60%), it hasn't been bad either," he added. "Those positive results coupled with a big rally in Asia overnight has...the S&P 500 on pace for a new year-to-date high with all-time highs not too far away."

What stocks are in focus?

Johnson & Johnson rose 2% after the consumer and health care product company beat Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings in the first quarter.

Shares of AT&T Inc.(T) edged up 0.35 after the telecommunications giant said late Monday that it had sold its minority stake in Hulu back to the streaming-video joint venture. The deal valued Hulu at $15 billion, with AT&T's 9.5% interest valued at $1.43 billion.

BlackRock stock rose 2.9% after the money manager posted revenue and earnings for the first-quarter that fell less than analysts had anticipated .

Shares of Expedia Group gained 1.5% after the company said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Liberty Expedia Holdings in an all stock deal.

Netflix will be in the spotlight when it reports after the closing bell . Apple and Walt Disney have unveiled their own visions for streaming television services that will compete with Netflix, which analysts say must now prove it can continue to grow its customer base. Netflix shares are up 3.4%.

How are other markets trading?

Stocks in Asia rallied , with China's Shanghai Composite index closing 2.4% higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 1.1%.

European stocks also rose , with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.3%.

In commodities markets, the price of oil was higher, while gold dipped. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, edged up .

--William Watts contributed to this report

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.25% 199.73 Delayed Quote.26.30%
BANK OF AMERICA 0.18% 29.9262 Delayed Quote.21.10%
BLACKROCK INC 2.89% 464.91 Delayed Quote.15.03%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.34% 3177.79 End-of-day quote.27.22%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.09% 26415.78 Delayed Quote.13.11%
EXPEDIA GROUP INC 1.04% 126.84 Delayed Quote.11.36%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 1.08% 202.5701 Delayed Quote.19.67%
HANG SENG 0.93% 30101.53 Real-time Quote.15.40%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 2.26% 139.5252 Delayed Quote.5.37%
LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS INC 0.51% 45.33 Delayed Quote.15.29%
NASDAQ 100 0.42% 7660.259619 Delayed Quote.20.52%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.41% 8008.206719 Delayed Quote.20.21%
NETFLIX 3.62% 361.56 Delayed Quote.30.34%
NIKKEI 225 0.24% 22221.66 Real-time Quote.10.76%
S&P 500 0.12% 2908.99 Delayed Quote.15.98%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -5.56% 217.83 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) -1.33% 130.3 Delayed Quote.20.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:26pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Inch Toward Record Territory As Nasdaq Trades Above 8,000 Points
DJ
12:50pEUROPE : European shares rise for fifth day on banks boost
RE
12:29pL'OREAL : 1Q Sales Rose on Fast-Growing Asian Markets
DJ
11:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Trim Gains on Health-Care Concerns
DJ
11:29aStocks approach new highs on positive earnings, economic data
RE
11:29aStocks approach new highs on positive earnings, economic data
RE
11:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Fed Officials Signal Confidence
DJ
10:29aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Fed Officials Signal Confidence
DJ
10:22aTSX rises as financials, energy stocks gain
RE
10:17aOil Inches Higher Alongside Stocks on Demand Hopes
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Zalando profit surprise cheers European fashion stocks
2ERICSSON AB : Poland to hold off blanket ban on Huawei 5G gear due to cost concerns
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : Rising fuel costs and seating surplus push Lufthansa into loss
4WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German market watchdog alleges Wirecard shares manipulated
5GALLIFORD TRY PLC : GALLIFORD TRY : Operational Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About