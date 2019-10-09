MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Jump At The Open A Day Ahead Of China-U.S. Tariff Talks

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch , Andrea Riquier

Wall Street also awaits minutes from Fed's most recent policy gathering

U.S. stock futures were heading higher Wednesday morning, as China and the U.S. attempted to ease simmering tensions, a day before high-level trade takes are scheduled to commence.

Investors also will watch for the minutes later this afternoon of the Federal Reserve's policy gathering committee last month to gather clues on the outlook for interest rates.

How are benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 185 points, or 0.7%, to touch 26,349.81 at the open. The S&P 500 index rose 20 points to reach 2,913.25, up 0.7%, while the Nasdaq advanced 68 points, or 0.9%, at 7,891.98.

On Tuesday , the Dow retreated 313.98 points, or 1.2%, to 26,164.04, while the S&P 500 index gave up 45.73 points, or 1.6%, to 2,893.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 132.52 points, or 1.7%, to finish at 7,865.

What's driving the stock market?

Equity markets were boosted by reports that infused some optimism about the possibility of at least a partial U.S. - China trade deal.

A report from Bloomberg News (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-10-09/china-open-to-partial-u-s-trade-deal-despite-tech-blacklist) indicated that China was open to a limited tariff resolution with the U.S., while another from the Financial Times (https://www.ft.com/content/a24f6948-ea77-11e9-85f4-d00e5018f061) (paywall) indicated that China has offered to increase by 50% purchases of agricultural products from U.S. farmers to $50 billion.

The reports come after the U.S. State Department on Tuesday announced visa restrictions on Chinese government and Communist Party officials who are believed to be involved in abuse of Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China. That announcement came after the U.S. blacklisted some 28 entities for the same alleged violations, prompting Beijing to reportedly consider rolling out its own visa restrictions on U.S. nationals, according to Reuters (https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-visas/china-plans-to-restrict-visas-for-u-s-visitors-with-anti-china-links-idUKKBN1WO0L7).

A representative from China's Ministry of Commerce said: "We strongly urge the U.S. to immediately stop making irresponsible remarks on the issue of Xinjiang" and demanded that the U.S. "stop interfering" in "China's internal affairs, and remove relevant Chinese entities from the list of entities as soon as possible."

Import duties on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods are set to be raised to a rate of 30% from 25% on Oct. 15.

Concerns about international trade issues have been weighing on the market, driving stocks lower on Tuesday even after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank believes the current economic expansion can be sustained, and that the Fed intends to expand its balance sheet by purchasing short-term U.S. government debt in exchange for bank reserves, in an attempt to quell recent stress in the market for overnight bank-to-bank lending.

Minutes from the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee's Sept. 17-18 meeting will be released at 2 p.m. Eastern Time Wednesday.

Later Wednesday investors will be watching for further comments from Powell, who is slated to host a round table in Kansas City on labor market conditions and local banking with Kansas City Fed President Esther George, one of three dissenters in last month's FOMC meeting.

A reading on U.S. job openings will be released at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, and a report on wholesale trade will be released at the same time.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 1.551% from 1.532% late Tuesday.

Gold prices pushed higher on Wednesday, with December bullion up $10.40, or 0.7%, to $1,514.00 an ounce, after settling at $1,503.90 an ounce on Tuesday.

West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery gained 88 cents, or 1.7%, to $53.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

In Asia overnight Wednesday, trade was mixed, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.8% to 25,682.81, the China CSI 300 rose 0.1% to reach 3,843.24, and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2%. The Stoxx Europe 600 advanced 0.5%.

