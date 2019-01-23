Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Mostly Lower As Strong Earnings Can't Overpower Growth, Trade Concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 02:19pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES -2.07% 70.04 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
COMCAST CORPORATION 4.89% 36.545 Delayed Quote.2.70%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 8.24% 132.66 Delayed Quote.7.79%
KIMBERLY-CLARK -2.46% 112.3 Delayed Quote.2.57%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 4.46% 94.4 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC 9.20% 83.08 Delayed Quote.6.80%
S&P 500 -0.03% 2629.36 Delayed Quote.6.54%
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 10.34% 29.28 Delayed Quote.13.17%
TESLA -4.31% 286.24 Delayed Quote.-10.18%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 4.97% 116.375 Delayed Quote.6.97%
WAL-MART STORES 0.91% 98.21 Delayed Quote.4.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:19pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Mostly Lower As Strong Earnings Can't Overpower Growth, Trade Concerns
DJ
02:04pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil down on U.S. stock market weakness, rising U.S. supply
RE
01:24pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street hit again by growth worries; blue-chip earnings prop up Dow
RE
12:40pStocks turn lower on U.S. shutdown, growth, trade worries
RE
12:29pStocks turn lower on U.S. shutdown, growth, trade worries
RE
12:13pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil turns negative on U.S. stock market weakness
RE
11:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Nasdaq dip as healthcare, financials weigh; IBM keeps Dow higher
RE
11:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P, Nasdaq dip as financials, healthcare weigh
RE
10:22aTSX gains as Poloz assures economy in good shape
RE
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Developed Infrastructure Stocks have seen better days
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5NEOPOST : NEOPOST : ACQUIRES PARCEL PENDING, MAKING A SIGNIFICANT ENTRY INTO THE U.S. PARCEL LOCKER MARKET

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.