News : Markets
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Move Lower With Nafta In Focus, Nike Shares Weigh On Dow

09/04/2018 | 04:16pm CEST

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch , Ryan Vlastelica

S&P 500 and Nasdaq are coming off five straight monthly gains

U.S. stocks traded lower on Tuesday, trimming losses after a strong reading on manufacturing activity, as investors looked ahead to the latest developments on trade policy.

Investors are coming off a three-day weekend that saw most U.S. markets closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Where are the major benchmarks trading?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94 points, or 0.4%, to 25,871. The S&P 500 index lost 7 points to 2,895, a dip of 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.4%, or 30 points, to 8,080.

Both the S&P and the Nasdaq are coming off their a fifth positive month in a row, while the Dow has gained for two straight months.

What's driving the market?

Trade tensions were a key focus for investors to begin the holiday-abbreviated week, with the U.S. scheduled to restart tense negotiations with Canada that could lead to way to revising the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump threatened to leave Canada out of any new Nafta pact. The president of the country's largest group of labor unions said that Nafta won't work if it doesn't include Canada .

Those comments come after talks between the U.S. and its northern neighbor last week, were halted with no agreement before an unofficial White House deadline of Friday. The U.S. Trade Representative's office cited "progress" in talks that were "constructive" to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Need to Know:Forget the September stock slump and brace for the market's 'best 9-month stretch'

Trump sent a formal notice to congress stating that he still intends to sign a revised version of Nafta by late November but over the weekend he urged lawmakers not to prevent a bilateral deal between Mexico and the U.S. from moving forward without Canada.

Don't miss:Here's when midterm elections become an issue for the stock market

Which data are in focus?

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey rose to 61.3 in August, its highest level since May 2004.

Separately, the IHS Markit reading on August manufacturing came in at 54.7, compared with 55.3 in July. A reading of more than 50 signals an expansion in activity.

Construction spending rose 0.1% in July.

What are market analysts saying?

"Markets will continue to watch for additional trade news as usual," said Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Stone Investment Partners. "Last week started with the positive news of a bilateral Nafta trade deal with Mexico. The week ended without a deal with Canada, but negotiations will continue this week. The U.S. also indicated that tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods will begin this Thursday with China likely to retaliate in kind."

Which stocks are in focus

Nike fell 2.2% after it announced that its new ad campaign would feature Colin Kaepernick , the NFL quarterback who led player protests against racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. The stock was one of the biggest drags on the Dow.

Transocean Ltd announced Tuesday an agreement to buy offshore drilling contractor Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (OCRG.NO) in a cash and stock deal valued at $2.7 billion, including debt. Shares of Transocean fell 3.8%, while those for Ocean Rig rose 14%.

Facebook fell 3.1% after MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

Conn's sank 8.7% before the bell after it reported its second-quarter results .

Southwestern Energy climbed 2% after it announced a deal to sell its Fayetteville Shale E&P and related midstream gathering assets for $1.87 billion in cash to Flywheel Energy LLC.

Nordstrom gained 1.5% after Goldman Sachs started coverage on the department store with a buy rating and added it to its conviction list.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONN'S INC -10.88% 36.55 Delayed Quote.15.33%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.27% 25894.09 Delayed Quote.5.04%
FACEBOOK -2.74% 171.06 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
NASDAQ 100 -0.50% 7616.7391 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.43% 8075.5245 Delayed Quote.17.47%
NIKE -2.85% 79.82 Delayed Quote.31.41%
NORDSTROM 1.95% 64.06 Delayed Quote.32.65%
S&P 500 0.01% 2901.51 Real-time Quote.8.52%
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY 0.27% 5.645 Delayed Quote.0.72%
TRANSOCEAN LTD -5.24% 11.46 Delayed Quote.13.39%
Latest news "Markets"
