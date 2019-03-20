MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Pivot Higher As Fed Projects No 2019 Rate Hikes, Trims Growth Outlook

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

FedEx shares drop after disappointing results

U.S. stocks pivoted higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept key interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and signaled no further rate hikes this year, in line with its views of tame inflation and slower economic growth.

What are indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average pared early losses to rise 24 points to 25,911. The S&P 500 index reversed direction to gain 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,841 and the Nasdaq Composite Index flipped higher, adding 49 points, or 0.6%, to 7,773.

What's driving the market?

The Fed maintained its accommodative stance and its dot plot indicated that it will end its balance-sheet runoff by September .

"The committee intends to slow the reduction of its holdings of Treasury securities by reducing the cap on monthly redemptions from the current level of $30 billion to $15 billion beginning in May 2019," said the Fed in a statement .

The central bank also cut its gross domestic product estimate for this year to 2.1% from 2.3% and trimmed its PCE inflation forecast to 1.8% from 1.9%, leaving its core PCE estimate at 2%.

The dovish tone was in line with market's expectations but the response from investors was still largely positive.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump told reporters that his administration is considering leaving tariffs on Chinese imports in place for a "substantial period of time," (https://www.wsj.com/articles/tariffs-on-chinese-goods-to-remain-in-place-for-period-of-time-trump-says-11553101862) according to The Wall Street Journal.

Stocks gave up early gains to end mostly lower Tuesday after mixed headlines surrounding U.S.-China trade talks. A Bloomberg News report (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-19/some-u-s-officials-said-to-see-china-walking-back-trade-pledges) said China was pushing back against U.S. demands in trade talks, while The Wall Street Journal reported (https://www.wsj.com/articles/lighthizer-mnuchin-to-travel-to-beijing-11553015413?mod=mktw) that high-level talks were set to resume and that negotiators aim to close an agreement by next month.

What are analysts saying?

"As expected, the Federal Open Market Committee left rates unchanged at its meeting today. This marks the first calendar quarter in which the Fed has not raised rates since third quarter 2017," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of Glenmede's investment strategy team, in emailed comments. "The Fed is reiterating its 'patient' posture for the timing of future rate changes, in recognition of the relatively soft economic outlook."

With a softer employment report and few signs of inflationary pressures, the Fed can't do anything to upset the apple cart, said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management.

"When it comes to making policy decisions, we interpret the Fed's preference for patience as one of timing, indicating the current hiking cycle hasn't ended quite yet," said Charlie Ripley, senior market strategist at Allianz Investment Management, in a note to clients.

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of FedEx, often viewed as a barometer of global growth prospects, fell 4.7% after the logistics company missed Wall Street forecasts for its fiscal third quarter, partly due to higher costs for its FedEx Ground business.

Alphabet shares rose more than 1%, shrugging off news that the European Union fined the Google parent 1.49 billion euros ($1.69 billion) for abusing the dominance of its search engine to block competitors in the market of selling text ads on search results that appear on third-party websites.

General Mills shares gained 3.1% after the branded consumer foods maker reported fiscal third-quarter profits above expectations, while raising its outlook for the full year.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) dropped 2.7% after the television and newspaper-publishing company said it would acquire eight TV stations in seven markets from the Nexstar Media Group and Tribune Media.

How are other markets trading?

Asian markets closed mostly lower with China's Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both losing ground. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.2%.

European shares also retreated , led by Germany's DAX (DAX). The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.9%.

Crude oil pries shook off earlier weakness to rise , gold was pressured , while the U.S. dollar weakened against peers .

--William Watts contributed to this report