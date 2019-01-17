Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Poised To Open Lower, Snap 2-session Rise

01/17/2019 | 07:11am EST

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

U.S. stock futures headed lower Thursday, putting the indexes in position to end a two-day rise as investors digested quarterly earnings results and watched for impact from a nearly one-month partial shutdown of the government.

How are benchmarks faring?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading off 73 points, or 0.3%, at 24,078, those for the S&P 500 index were off 8.95 points at 2,604.50, a decline of about 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures were 28.25 points lower at 6,638, a fall of 0.4%.

On Wednesday, the Dow rose 141.57 points, or 0.6%, to 24,207.16, while the S&P 500 index climbed 5.80 points, or 0.2%, to 2,616.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 10.86 points, 0.2%, to 7,034.69.

What's driving the market?

Wall Street took its early cues from weakness in European banks, as investors awaited results from Morgan Stanley later Thursday morning, marking the last of the major U.S. banks to report earnings.

In Europe, however, shares of Société Générale (GLE.FR) were in focus after the French bank issued a revenue warning due to what it described as a challenging environment in global capital markets.

Meanwhile, investors were increasingly worried that a government shutdown entering its 27th day would deliver a more lasting impact to economic growth in the first quarter, with no end in sight for the partial closure.

Separately, investors awaited the next steps for Britain after Theresa May's government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote Wednesday as she attempts to forge a path forward for the U.K. exit from the European Union.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.59% 24207.16 Delayed Quote.3.77%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 6668.562 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.15% 7034.6932 Delayed Quote.5.86%
S&P 500 0.22% 2616.1 Delayed Quote.4.36%
