MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Pressured As Goldman, Citi Report Underwhelming Earnings

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

Banks' muted trading activity weighs on revenue

U.S. stocks were pressured Monday afternoon, though off session lows, as investors appeared underwhelmed by earnings from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. as they looked for guidance on the state of the banking sector and the broader economy.

How are benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or 0.1%, to 26,384, while the S&P 500 dropped 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,905. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 17 points, or 0.2%, to 7,950.

At session lows, the Dow shed roughly 96 points and the S&P 500 11 points, while the Nasdaq had lost 51 points.

What's driving the market?

GoldmanSachs(GS) and Citigroup(C) reported quarterly results as earnings season gets into full swing, though the week will be shortened by the Easter holiday . .

Both banks showed sharp declines in earnings compared with the first-quarter of last year, but were able to surpass analysts' low expectations for quarterly profits. On the revenue front, Goldman fell short of estimates while Citigroup matched, underscoring muted trading and mergers-and-acquisition activity on Wall Street in the first quarter. Blue-chip Goldman shares were down 2.3% Monday, weighing heavily on the Dow , while Citi shares rose 0.1%

Analysts expect first-quarter earnings numbers for the S&P 500 to suffer the first year-over-year decline in nearly three years as macroeconomic headwinds continue to pull down estimates from analysts.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters over the weekend that the U.S. and China were moving closer to an agreement on trade, with phone discussions between the two countries last week. But he wasn't sure if more face-to-face meetings would be needed. On Sunday, Reuters reported that the U.S. was watering down demands (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-exclusive/exclusive-u-s-waters-down-demand-china-ax-subsidies-in-push-for-trade-deal-sources-idUSKCN1RR02X) that China cut down on industrial subsidies as a condition for a deal after encountering strong Chinese opposition.

Federal Reserve policy could also be on traders' minds, after President Trump renewed his attacks on the central bank Sunday. He criticized rate increases enacted during the first two years of his administration as well as the bank's balance sheet reduction program, known as qualitative tightening, which is set to end in September.

(https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1117428291227533312)

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly asserted the central bank's independence from political influence, while pledging to serve out his four-year term, ending in early 2021.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans told CNBC on Monday morning that "I can see the funds rate being flat and unchanged into the fall of 2020. For me, that's to help support the inflation outlook and make sure it's sustainable."

Factory production in New York state picked up in April versus March , with the Empire State business conditions index rising from a reading of 10.1 from the previous months' two-year low of 3.7.

What are strategists saying?

Corporate earnings reports have yielded few surprises so far, said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "In the absence of any macro news or surprising corporate announcements, markets are trading mostly flat," he added.

"The alpha to begin earnings season bodes well for active managers including hedge funds. The stocks of banks with good earnings are going up and with poor earnings are going down," said Ian Winer, advisory board member of Drexel Hamilton.

"Despite an ambitious strategy to diversify the bank's revenue streams from its core investment banking activities -- such as the launch of Marcus, its online banking service -- Goldman's revenue structure remains quite static, with trading activities still accounting for 41% of the bank's revenue, while investment management, with strategic growth opportunities, only accounts for 17%, mirroring last year's results," said Axel Pierron, managing director of capital markets management consulting firm Opimas, in an email.

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of Walt Disney rose 1.7% after Richard Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG and a longtime skeptic, upgraded the stock to neutral from sell .

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services surged 18.9% after Waste Management said it entered into an agreement to buy the rival waste company in a $4.9 billion deal. Waste Management will pay $33.15 a share in cash for Advanced Disposal stock, a 22.1% premium to its Friday closing price. Waste Management shares were up 2.8%.

Shares of Canadian legal cannabis maker Aphria slumped 13.1% after the Canada-based cannabis company swung to a wide third-quarter loss in the most recent quarter.

Alliance Data Systems shares sank 8.7% following news that French firm Publicis Groupe would acquire its consumer data unit Epsilon . The stock was also downgraded to market perform from outperform at BMO Capital.

How are other markets trading?

Stock markets in Asia closed on a mixed note , with Shanghai's Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index each losing 0.3% on the day. Japan's Nikkei 225 , meanwhile, rose 1.4%. European markets traded slightly higher , with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.2%.

In commodities markets, crude oil futures retreated, while the price of gold and the U.S. dollar were both weaker.

--Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this article