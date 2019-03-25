MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Pressured As Growth Fears Weigh On Market Sentiment

By Sue Chang and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Nike in spotlight after arrest of lawyer Michael Avenatti

U.S. stocks were pressured Monday after data showing weakness on the global economic front triggered heavy losses at the end of last week while investors continued to fret over the inversion of the yield curve.

Meanwhile, the markets showed little reaction to the end of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

How are benchmark indexes trading?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed direction to fall 92 points, or 0.4%, to 25,410. The S&P 500 index shed 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,787 with technology and financials the biggest losers. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 45 points, or 0.6%, to 7,597.

On Friday, all three benchmarks suffered their biggest one-day drop since Jan. 3.

What's driving the market?

Wall Street remained focused on global recession fears sparked Friday by a round of weak March purchasing-managers-index readings in the eurozone that pointed to a further slowdown in activity . U.S. data showed growth in the manufacturing sector slowed to a 21-month low in March , compounding those fears.

Global markets fell in tandem with Asian stocks in the red while Europe stocks also headed south.

Rattled investors poured money into bonds, forcing the spread between the 3-month Treasury and the 10-year note to invert for the first time since 2007 . The yield-curve inversion--when the rate of longer-dated debt falls beneath its shorter-dated counterparts--is seen by many as an accurate recession indicator.

The U.S. economic calendar is empty but fresh data out of Europe showed the German business sentiment survey from the Ifo Institute rose to 99.6 in March from a forecast of 98.3, according to Dow Jones Newswires. The index fell to 98.5 in February.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, speaking in Hong Kong (https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-evans/feds-evans-says-wait-and-see-approach-is-prudent-idUKKCN1R60FB), said it was prudent to remain patient and see what further data brings before deciding on further interest-rate moves.

Market participants took Mueller's investigation in stride. Attorney General William Barr said the probe didn't find evidence that the Trump campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. However, the investigation was inconclusive on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

Elsewhere, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top U.S. trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer will return to Beijing for trade talks.

What are strategists saying?

"Things may calm down if we feel some good vibrations from the trade talks in Beijing later this week, but it could be a rocky few days to start," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a note to clients.

Frank Cappelleri, a technical strategist at Instinet LLC, said financial stocks will be the key going forward. The S&P 500's financials sector has fallen more than 4% this month on the back of the Fed's pivot to a more dovish stance.

"Needless to say, if this kind of carnage continues in the financials, it will be very difficult for the broader market to move in the opposite direction," he said.

Which stocks were focus?

Shares of Apple slid 1.8% after the tech giant announced a news subscription service and a credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs Group and Mastercard at its special event.

Tesla shares fell 2% after analysts at RBC Capital cut their price target on the stock to $210 from $245.

Shares of Allergan PLC dropped 1.8% as the pharmaceutical company continued its standoff against activist investor Appaloosa, which is calling on Allergan to establish an independent chairman of the board .

Shares of WW(WTW), previously known as Weight Watchers International Inc., gained 1% after Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel said that the company has come to understand that the shortfall in subscriber growth in early 2019 is likely the result of not adequately communicating the message about its shift to more of a wellness company than a weight loss company. He said the company is set to launch a new marketing campaign to rectify the missteps .

Nike shares slid 0.8% after a drama-filled session during which lawyer Michael Avenatti claimed he would unveil a major scandal involving the sporting-goods giant and then was promptly arrested.

What are other markets doing?

European equity markets were lower, but pared losses after Ifo data, with the Stoxx 600 Europe index down 0.4% after sliding 1.2% on Friday, the biggest single-day decline since Feb. 7. Asian stock markets closed lower , with Japan's Nikkei, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index all sliding.

In commodities markets, crude-oil prices were mostly unchanged , while gold prices settled higher, and the U.S. dollar remained under pressure .

--Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this article