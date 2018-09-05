MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Pressured As Tech Sector Slides

By Sue Chang and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Dow industrials buck trend to edge higher

U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, with technology stocks leading the decline as they tumbled in their biggest one-day slide in months, triggering an outsize drop in the Nasdaq.

Trade-related concerns also weighed on the market with the U.S. and Canada set to restart high-stakes efforts to resolve differences as they work toward recasting the North American Free Trade Agreement.

How are equity benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 20 points to 25,973, the lone gainers among the major indexes. The S&P 500 index lost 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,888. The Nasdaq Composite Index trimmed losses to drop 77 points, or 1%, to 8,013.

What's driving the market?

The decline in tech stocks comes as social-media companies' executives -- including representatives from both Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. -- testified on Capital Hill about misinformation .

Bilateral trade discussions have been tense at times with President Donald Trump over the Labor Day weekend threatening to move forward without the northern neighbor if it can't agree to terms. On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated the country's view that "no Nafta is better than a bad Nafta deal for Canadians, and that's what we are going to stay with."

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington later Wednesday.

The uncertainty around trade has rattled investors, helping to overshadow U.S. economic data that has been healthy. The issue has undercut some confidence in the markets following a series of equity market records in recent weeks.

On top of that, investors are monitoring a steady unraveling of emerging economies as the U.S. dollar, perceived as a source of safety for fretful investors, has strengthened amid the protracted trade spats. At the forefront of those worries are declines in the Turkish lira , Argentina's peso and the South African rand . The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) fell 1.1%.

What data and Fed speakers are ahead?

The trade deficit jumped almost 10% in July, hitting the highest level in five months and keeping the U.S. on pace to record the largest annual gap in a decade.

Separately, a pair of Federal Reserve speakers are on deck. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is slated to speak at 4 p.m. at a town hall forum in Bozeman, Mont., while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to speak at a fireside chat at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs at 6:30 p.m.

What are market participants saying?

"I don't see any specific catalyst pushing tech lower, and it's pretty quiet from the perspective of news about these stocks, which makes me think this is a classic sector rotation," said Douglas DePietro, managing director for trading at Evercore ISI. "These groups have been outperforming, and this could be an example of investors taking profits, particularly since September is a historically turbulent month and a lot of big banks and brokerage houses have been encouraging their clients to lighten up on their tech exposure."

"We still see further upside in stocks, but we've had a nice run and it isn't uncommon to see a drawdown ahead of the midterm elections. Emerging-market contagion is a risk that's spilling into global equities, and while we still have a favorable view on the U.S., you need to be selective," said Matt Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Financial Services.

"The trade deficit widened from $46.3 billion to $50.1 billion in July, it was the largest increase in the deficit in three years. The goods-trade gap with China widened to a record level and this suggests the tit-for-tat tariff spat is likely to continue as President Trump would like to see the trade deficit narrow especially with China," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note. "There is talk Mr. Trump will announce $200 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese imports, and today's trade figures add creditability to Trump's protectionist policies."

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of Facebook slid 1.3% and Twitter sank 4.5%. Other notable tech movers include Google-parent Alphabet which fell 1.3%., and Microsoft, which lost 2.3%.

Amazon fell 1.4%. While the e-commerce giant is classified as a consumer-discretionary company, it often trades on technology-related trends. Netflix fell 3.7%.

Nike rose 0.4% as controversy over its Colin Kaepernick ad campaign continued to swirl.

Workday slumped 6.7% after it late Tuesday reported earnings that missed expectations but raised its subscription outlook.

RH shares skidded 10%. The retailer formerly known as Restoration hardware late Tuesday reported mixed second-quarter results, though it also raised its full-year profit outlook .

Vera Bradley reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations, sending shares up 15%.

HD Supply Holdings fell 0.6% after the industrial distributor reported second-quarter results .

Sangamo Therapeutics sank 21% after the company released results from a drug trial that were mixed.

What did other markets do?

Chinese stocks resumed their decline after snapping a weeklong losing streak Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite traded down 1.7% and the Shenzhen Composite fell 1.6%. Japan's Nikkei finished down 0.5%.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the buck against six rivals, reversed direction drop fall 0.3%.

--Ryan Vlastelica contributed to this report