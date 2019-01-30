MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rally As The Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

Dow reclaims the 25,000-mark as Apple spikes higher

U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reclaiming the 25,000 level for the first time in over a month, after getting a double dose of boost from the Federal Reserve's unanimous decision to stand pat on interest rates as well as solid corporate results.

Solid earnings from Boeing Co. helped to propel the Dow Jones Industrial Average higher while technology shares got a lift from better-than-expected quarterly results from Apple Inc.

How are the benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 467 points, or 1.9%, to 25,047, while the S&P 500 index advanced 44 points, or 1.7%, to 2,684, and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 149 points, or 2.1%, to 7,178.

What's driving the market?

The Fed announced it is keeping key rates unchanged and dropping its longstanding reference to future hike. Instead, it stressed that it will be "patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal-funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes."

The decision as well as the Fed's verbiage was widely anticipated by the financial markets amid signs of slowing global economy and uncertainty over the longer-term impact of the partial government shutdown which recently ended.

The market's mood had been buoyant throughout the session as investors mostly cheered the latest round of earnings reports, starting with result from Apple and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. late Tuesday and continuing with Boeing Wednesday. The aircraft maker issued an upbeat outlook for 2019 and far surpassed Wall Street's revenue expectations , further boosting market sentiment.

Technology stocks advanced after Apple produced results that weren't as bad as feared, though the iPhone maker saw a sharp decline in revenue for the holiday quarter and a weaker-than-expected sales outlook for the current quarter.

Market participants have taken the results in stride, given an earlier warning from Chief Executive Tim Cook, and focused on improving performance in the tech giant's services business. Gains in the broader tech market also were bolstered by a sharp gain for Advanced Micro Devices following an upbeat forecast .

Meanwhile, U.S.-China trade talks resumed Wednesday as federal prosecutors accused Huawei of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and of intellectual property theft which had obviously angered the Chinese government. Huawei has denied the allegations .

What are strategists saying?

"Much to no one's surprise, the Federal Reserve held policy rates steady in the target range of 2.25% to 2.50% today. Consistent with recent dovish-leaning rhetoric from both Chair Powell and several FOMC officials, the Federal Reserve has adopted an increasingly cautious approach in response to heightened global growth uncertainties, financial market volatility, and the fragile trading relationship between the U.S. and China.," said Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager at Fiera Capital, in emailed comments.

"We expect the Fed to take a pause and remain sidelined through the first half of the year in order to monitor the evolution of the macroeconomic landscape and recommence with two more rate hikes in the back half of the year," she said.

"Earnings are clearly the driver today," Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management told MarketWatch, adding that investors have been pleasantly surprised by earnings results that have ranged from very good to better-than-feared.

"Earnings have been pretty good overall, and the fear that we're at the precipice of a recession has lifted," he said.

Which stocks are in focus?

Apple rose 6.6%, Advanced Micro Devices jumped 17%, and Boeing soared 6.2%.

AT&T Inc.(T) shares slid 4% after the telecom giant fell short of Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue .

Shares of McDonald's fell 0.6% after the fast-food giant beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations, but fell short of revenue forecasts.

Alibaba Group Holding climbed 6.6% after the Chinese e-retailer beat analysts expectations for fiscal third-quarter earnings, but fell short of revenue targets.

Shares of Tupperware Brands tumbled 28% after the firm reported fourth-quarter revenue below expectations .

Microsoft, Tesla, Qualcomm, Mattel and Visa Inc.(V) are scheduled to report after the close.

What data are in focus?

The private sector added 213,000 jobs in January , according to payroll-processing firm ADP. That is above the consensus estimate of 178,000 new jobs, according to FactSet.

The ADP report isn't as closely watched as the Labor Department's jobs report, and it often varies significantly from the official government number. Still, economists use the ADP figures to inform their predictions for the official report, due on Friday.

Pending home sales fell by 2.2% in December to their lowest level in nearly five years, according to the National Association of Realtors .

How were other markets trading?

Stock markets in Asia finished mixed , with the Shanghai Composite Index dropping 0.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.4%. In Europe , the FTSE 100 index was up more than 1%, while the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.4%.

Crude oil was higher , while gold prices settled generally unchanged and the U.S. dollar retreated .

--Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this article