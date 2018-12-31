By Sue Chang and William Watts, MarketWatch

Equities enjoy lift in final session of year but S&P ends 2018 down more than 6%

Cautious optimism over U.S.-China trade talks helped the stock market to close higher Monday, but major indexes bid adieu to 2018 with the worst annual performance since 2008.

How did benchmarks fare?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 265.06 points, or 1.2%, to 23,327.46, while the S&P 500 gained 21.11 points, or 0.9%, to 2,506.85. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 50.76 points, or 0.8%, to 6,635.28.

Month Quarter 2018 Dow -8.7% -11.8% -5.6% S&P 500 -9.2% -14% -6.2% Nasdaq -9.5% -17.5% -3.9%

2018 marks the first time since 1978 that the Dow finished out the year in the red after rising in the first three quarters, and the first for the S&P 500 since 1948. For Nasdaq, it is only the second time in its history it failed to defend January-to-September gains through the end of the year, the last time being 1987, according to the Dow Jones Market Data group.

What drove the market?

While market activity was comparatively subdued ahead of the New Year's Day holiday, appetite for perceived riskier assets such as stocks got a lift from trade headlines.

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had made "big progress" in a telephone discussion about trade, and that a deal was "moving along very well." But sources close to the talks said Trump may have been exaggerating progress in a bid to calm markets, according to The Wall Street Journal .

The report said the U.S. is pushing China to provide details of the proposals it made since the two leaders met in Buenos Aires on Dec. 1, such as opening up the country to foreign investors. Some in the Trump administration have expressed doubt that there will be meaningful progress unless Beijing lays out the exact changes it will make.

Fresh data from China showed manufacturing activity hit a two-year low , a sign of growing weakness for the world's second-largest economy.

A U.S. government shutdown is set to stretch into 2019 , with both sides at a stalemate over border-wall funding, and most lawmakers away for the holidays.

What were analysts saying?

A midweek bounce after a Christmas Eve meltdown may set the stage for further consolidation and recovery in the near term, but traders cautioned that the bottoming process may have further to run once the calendar flips to 2019.

"Looking ahead into the first few weeks of the new year, we continue to believe the market will climb higher as tactical internal and sentiment extremes moderate, while sucking the optimists back in, before ultimately taking the next leg down in this bear market," said Jeff deGraaf, chairman of Renaissance Macro Research, in a note. "We see a wide trading range of about 10%, with support [for the S&P 500] at 2,346 and resistance at 2,600."

A combination of window dressing and bargain hunting gave the market a boost along with trade-related news, according to Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. He also expects stocks to test higher once the U.S. government shutdown comes to an end in the new year.

How did other markets trade?

Oil prices were choppy , while gold settled slightly weaker and the ICE Dollar Index retreated .

Most Asian markets were closed ahead of the New Year's holiday and will remain closed Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.3%, and was looking at a nearly 14% loss for 2018, according to FactSet.

The Stoxx Europe 600 gained on Monday but fell 13.2% for the year, its worst performance since 2008 .

--Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this article