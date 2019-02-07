Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Retreat As U.S.-China Trade War Fears Reignite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:20pm EST
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKBERRY LTD -1.55% 10.81 Delayed Quote.12.87%
CARDINAL HEALTH 7.36% 54.43 Delayed Quote.13.88%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 13.57% 597.06 Delayed Quote.21.83%
EXPEDIA GROUP INC -0.35% 127.401 Delayed Quote.13.52%
HANESBRANDS 18.79% 18.485 Delayed Quote.24.26%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL 1.44% 76.62 Delayed Quote.13.11%
S&P 500 -1.23% 2698.8 Delayed Quote.9.21%
SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC -18.22% 46.82 Delayed Quote.36.07%
SUNTRUST BANKS 8.61% 63.905 Delayed Quote.16.46%
T-MOBILE US 1.42% 67.78 Delayed Quote.5.24%
TWITTER -9.60% 30.88 Delayed Quote.18.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide on Global Growth Fears
DJ
02:20pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Retreat As U.S.-China Trade War Fears Reignite
DJ
12:58pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide on Global Growth Fears
DJ
12:52pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 slides as EU, BoE slash growth forecasts, TUI tumbles
RE
12:42pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide on Global Growth Fears
DJ
12:35pEUROPE : European shares fall as EU growth falters, earnings weigh
RE
11:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide on Global Growth Fears
DJ
10:36aTSX falls on lower oil prices, concerns on global growth
RE
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Positive performance from Chinese Large Cap Stocks
TI
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Significant flows for Real Estate All Caps Stocks
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares tumble on forecasts for weaker revenue, higher costs
2BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
5RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL JS : Petrofac shares slump after ex-exec pleads guilty to bribery

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.