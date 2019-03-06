MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Retreat On Tepid Data As Investors Brush Off China Stimulus

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

U.S. trade deficit hits 10-year high in 2018

Stocks were on track for a third session of losses Wednesday on tepid U.S. data while the market shrugged off China's latest round of stimulus measures as investors awaited further developments in trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

What are stock indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108 points, or 0.4%, to 25,698, while the S&P 500 index dropped 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,775. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 47 points, or 0.6%, to 7,528.

What's driving the market?

Payroll-service company ADP estimated that the private sector added 183,000 jobs in February , below consensus estimates of 187,500 new jobs, according to FactSet. Markets typically pay closer attention to the official government jobs report, due Friday. Economists polled by MarketWatch expect that report to show job growth slowing from 304,000 in January to 178,00 in February.

The U.S. trade deficit soared to a 10-year high in 2018 of $621 billion, the Commerce Department said.

Investors took little solace from a new round of stimulus measures announced by Beijing Tuesday in an effort to shore up the world's second-largest economy, which is seen suffering a cyclical slowdown exacerbated by the U.S.-China trade conflict.

Market participants are awaiting fresh catalysts to drive trade after largely factoring in upbeat prospects for U.S.-China trade talks to avert a further ramp up in tariffs.

Trump administration officials this week have offered upbeat assessments of the trade talks. A report by Bloomberg (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-06/trump-is-said-to-push-for-china-deal-with-market-gains-in-mind) said President Donald Trump is pressuring U.S. negotiators to cut a deal with China soon in the hopes of fueling a market rally.

The Federal Reserve's so-called Beige Book collection of anecdotal information about current economic conditions across the central bank's 12 districts is slated for release at 2 p.m.

What are analysts saying?

"Investors are recognizing that the market has risen dramatically since Christmas Eve, and they are using this opportunity to rebalance their portfolios," Michael Reynolds, an investment strategy analyst at Glenmede, told MarketWatch.

Regarding the ADP jobs numbers coming in below estimates, E-Trade investment strategist Mike Loewengart wrote in an email that "while this news may be concerning to some, it's important to take a step back and remember two things. First, this is just one of many data points for jobs--this weakness is really an outlier from other indicators."

"Second, looking over a longer-term horizon the current job market is as strong as it's been in years," he added "[Investors] shouldn't throw the baby out with the bathwater, especially with more jobs data on the horizon later this week."

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Aon rose 4.2% after the insurance and professional services company said it wasn't pursuing a business combination with Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Willis Towers shares fell 6.3%.

Shares of General Electricslumped 7.6% after Chief Executive Larry Culp told a broker-sponsored investor conference Tuesday that free cash flow in the industrial business would be negative in 2019.

Dollar Tree shares rose 3.6% after the discount retailer reported fourth-quarter, same-store sales growth above Wall Street consensus, though it predicted full-year 2019 earnings below analyst estimates, according to FactSet.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) rallied 23% after the apparel retailer beat fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales expectations and provided an upbeat outlook.

How are other markets trading?

Asian stocks closed mostly higher with the Shanghai Composite Index ending the day up 1.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closing 0.3% higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 , meanwhile, lost 0.6%.

European stocks were weaker, with the Stoxx Europe 600 fractionally lower.

In commodities markets, crude oil futures were pressured , while the price of gold edged up and the U.S. dollar firmed slightly .

--William Watts contributed to this report