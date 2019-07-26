MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise After GDP Shows Slower Growth, Busy Earnings Week Winds Down

By William Watts and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

The U.S. economy grew at 2.1% in the second quarter

Stocks rose at the start of trade Friday, after the government said the U.S. economy grew 2.1% in second quarter, faster than expected, and with Wall Street on track to end a busy week for earnings on a positive note.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76 points, or 0.3%, to 27,169, while the S&P 500 index added 7.5 points, or 0.2%, at 3,014.25. The Nasdaq Composite added 22 points higher at 8,003.75, a gain of 0.3%.

Stocks edged lower Thursday, but the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq remain on track for weekly gains after posting record finishes earlier in the week. The Dow saw its largest one-day percentage decline in a month with a fall of just 0.5%, a statistic that underlined the lack of recent daily volatility in the market. The blue-chip gauge declined 128.99 points, or 0.5%, to end at 27,140.98.

On Thursday the S&P 500 fell 15.98 points, or 0.5%, to close at 3,003.67, while the Nasdaq shed 82.96 points, or 1%, to end at 8,238.54. The S&P and Nasdaq each posted a record close on Wednesday.

What's driving the market?

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the Commerce Department , slowing from 3.1% in the first three months of the year, but faster than the 1.9% expected by economists, per a MarketWatch poll.

Some of the details of the report were stronger than the headline number, with consumer spending surging to 4.3% growth from a 1.1% gain in the first quarter. However, business investment shrunk 0.8%, the biggest drop in three and a half years, a figure that likely provides enough cause for concern to keep the Federal Reserve on track to deliver an interest rate cut when it meets next week.

"The data clearly shows signs of a bifurcated economy," wrote Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede, in an email. "Weakness in manufacturing has weighed on components like inventories and fixed investment, but the healthy U.S. consumer has helped buoy the economy as seen in the stable reading on personal consumption expenditures."

"Altogether, robust domestic consumers are more than offsetting the headwinds of a weakening manufacturing economy," he added.

The Fed is fully expected to cut interest rates by at least a quarter point when it meets July 30-31, and the European Central Bank on Thursday signaled it was prepared to cut rates as early as its next policy meeting in September, while also weighing a resumption of asset purchases in an effort to boost stubbornly low inflation back toward the bank's target.

"High expectations on both sides of the Atlantic for central bank action are keeping valuations elevated across equity and fixed-income markets," said Elia Lattuga, deputy head of strategy research at UniCredit Bank, in a note. "Meanwhile, uncertainty regarding global growth lingers and earnings growth seems set to stay low. This leaves risky assets exposed to a setback over the weeks to come."

Meanwhile, a heavy week for second-quarter corporate results is coming to a close.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose 9% Friday. After Thursday's close, the company released second-quarter results that topped Wall Street profit and revenue expectations .

Also

Shares of Amazon will be in focus after the e-commerce giant reported results late Thursday that ended a year-long run of record quarterly profits . Amazon shares were off 1.8% Friday.

Intel shares were up 1.3% after the chip giant posted a big earnings beat and raised its outlook for the year late Thursday.

Opinion:Even Intel doesn't seem to know what's going to happen with Intel

Coffee retailer Starbucks shares rose 4.9% Friday after it bested forecasts for profit and sales late Thursday and raised its guidance for the year.

Shares of social-media company Twitter were up 6.5%, after the company posted better-than-expected user and revenue growth.

Dow component McDonald's reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations, sending the stock up 0.8% Friday morning.

Shares of drugmaker AbbVie rose 1.1% after reporting second-quarter results Friday.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell 1 basis point 2.067%.

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil rose 0.4% to $56 per barrel, while gold prices added 0.7% to $1,423 per ounce. The U.S. dollar index added 0.1%.

Asian markets closed mixed overnight, with China's CSI 300 index rising 0.2%, Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng losing 0.7% lower.