MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise On Health Care, Tech Shares; Boeing Weighs On The Dow

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

More countries ground Boeing's 737 Max 8 models

U.S. stocks moved higher Tuesday on the back of health care and technology sectors, with the exception of the Dow Jones Industrial Average which remained under pressure as a fatal crash of a Boeing Co. aircraft over the weekend weighed on the blue-chip index.

How are major indexes performing?

The Dow bucked the trend to fall 60 points, or 0.2%, to 25,590. The S&P 500 index added 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,797 as health care, technology and communications services stocks led the gains while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 51 points, 0.7%, to 7,609.

What's driving the market?

Even as the broader market traded higher, the Dow remained in negative territory, due to the struggles of its largest component, Boeing, which slumped more than 7%.

Although, the Federal Aviation Administration declared the 737 Max 8 airworthy, more regulators have decided to ground the planes (https://www.wsj.com/articles/groundings-of-boeing-737-max-8-jets-spread-after-ethiopian-crash-11552372423?mod=hp_lead_pos1), including those in Australia, Singapore and Latin America, according to The Wall Street Journal. The decisions come amid worries about flight systems in Boeing's 737 Max models following the weekend crash, which resulted in the death of 157 people near Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

Wall Street investors were awaiting a crucial vote in London after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May secured concessions over Brexit from the European Union. Parliament was set to vote later Tuesday on her revised deal to exit from the EU before a deadline to do on March 29. The threat of a so-called hard Brexit, where the country leaves Europe's trade bloc without an agreement, could roil markets here and abroad.

Separately, reports indicate progress on a Sino-American trade deal, with China and the U.S. reportedly close to a deal on currencies--an element in their broader trade dispute.

What data are in focus?

The consumer-price index rose by 0.2% in February following three months of no change, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Core prices, which strip out volatile changes in the cost of food an energy rose 0.1%.

Year-over-year, overall inflation fell from growth of 1.6% in January to 1.5%, while annual core inflation fell from 2.2% to 2.1%.

Earlier Tuesday, the National Federation of Independent Business said its small-business optimism index rose 0.5 point to 101.7, with 5 out of the 10 components increasing, led by a 5-point gain in those who expect the economy to improve. It nonetheless was the second-worst reading since December 2016.

What are strategists saying?

"Economic data has been weird lately," Norm Conley, chief investment officer at JAG Capital Management told MarketWatch, arguing that large swings in retail sales data and conflicting reports on the health of the labor market has "created more uncertainty at the margin."

The heightened uncertainty surrounding the health of the global economy is leading to investor caution, he added.

"Brexit and Boeing are the major drivers of headlines this morning," wrote Paul Hickey of Bespoke Investment Group, in a note to clients. "Regarding Brexit, while things looked promising ahead of today's vote after last night's deal between PM May and EU President Juncker, reality has set in overnight, and the prospects of the deal passing a vote in Parliament aren't looking entirely promising at this point," he wrote.

What stocks are in focus?

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.(DKS) shares skidded 10% after the retailer reported a 6.3% decline in fourth-quarter sales.

Shares of Tesla fell 2.6% after lawyers for the electric-maker's CEO Elon Musk defended a recent tweet (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/03/12/elon-musks-lawyers-shoot-down-sec-lawsuit.html) from the outspoken executive, accusing the Securities and Exchange Commission of overreaching and infringing on Musk's right of free speech.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares slid 2.9% after an analyst at UBS Group AG downgraded the stock to sell from neutral, citing headwinds to growth of its cloud business.

Shares of F5 Networks tumbled 6.6% after an analyst at J.P. Morgan cut the stock's rating to neutral from overweight.

How are other markets trading?

Stock markets in Asia rallied, with Japan's Nikkei 225 , Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index all adding more than 1%.

European stocks, meanwhile, were pressured with the Stoxx Europe 600 fractionally lower.

In commodity markets, the price of crude oil rose solidly and gold traded higher while the U.S. dollar lost ground against its peers.

--Mark DeCambre contributed to this report