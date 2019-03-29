MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise; S&P 500 Set For Biggest Quarterly Advance Since 2009

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indices
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Premium Access
Discover our Services
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Markets
News : Markets
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Professionals
Calendar
Sectors
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Rise; S&P 500 Set For Biggest Quarterly Advance Since 2009
0
03/29/2019 | 02:37pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BLACKBERRY LTD
13.85%
13.55
22.66%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY
-0.52%
47.595
-7.70%
CARMAX
10.24%
70.29
1.51%
CELGENE CORPORATION
8.10%
94.52
36.45%
DJ INDUSTRIAL
0.75%
25903.46
10.25%
NASDAQ 100
0.79%
7376.270572
15.45%
NASDAQ COMP.
0.80%
7728.551204
15.19%
S&P 500
0.65%
2832.95
12.31%
WELLS FARGO
-2.02%
48.115
6.53%
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:37p
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: Stocks Rise; S&P 500 Set For Biggest Quarterly Advance Since 2009
DJ
02:05p
Global stocks fuelled by trade hopes, Brexit setback hits pound, German yields
RE
02:03p
Global stocks fuelled by trade hopes, Brexit setback hits pound, German yields
RE
01:51p
EUROPE
: European stocks rise, clocking best quarter in four years
RE
01:41p
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE 100 gains as trade progress offsets latest Brexit setback
RE
01:32p
Recharged bulls give stocks, commodities flying start to year
RE
12:17p
USDA GRAIN STOCKS
: U.S. Summary Total-Mar 29
DJ
12:17p
USDA GRAIN STOCKS
: U.S. Corn By State-Mar 29
DJ
11:54a
HANG SENG
: Wait-and-see attitude prevails
11:45a
TRACKINSIGHT
: Japanese stocks recorded negative returns
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement
MOST READ NEWS
1
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
: GOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34m by City watchdog
2
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED
: AstraZeneca pays up to $6.9 billion in Daiichi Sankyo cancer deal
3
HENNES & MAURITZ
: HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares fly off the shelves as turnaround strategy shows promise
4
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
: DEUTSCHE BANK : Electronic Stock-Trading Venture Unveiled
5
AIRBUS SE
: REGULATORS KNEW BEFORE CRASHES THAT 737 MAX TRIM CONTROL WAS CONFUSING IN SOME CONDITIONS: documen..
More news
HOT NEWS
BLACKBERRY LTD
+13.85%
BlackBerry : forecasts higher revenue as bets on new tech pays off
SNC-LAVALIN GROUP IN.
-0.23%
Snc Lavalin : Travis Perkins CEO to step down in August
AIR CANADA
+0.12%
Airlines set out cost after Boeing plane grounded
SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP .
+50.86%
SLM : Elliott hikes stake in German 3D printer SLM Solutions to 29 percent
GALAPAGOS
+22.15%
Galapagos Shares Rise After Successful Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Study
HENNES & MAURITZ
+9.56%
Hennes & Mauritz : H&M Posts Net Profit Beat Despite Continued Turnaround Investments
More news
Categories
Markets
Indices
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trading products
Trackers / ETF
Funds
News
Analysis
Top / Flop
Tools
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
Premium service
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Picks
Yield
Growth
Discounted stocks
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved.
Slave