MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slightly Higher As Investors Digest Mixed Earnings While Waiting For Central Banks

By Chris Matthews, MarketWatch , Clive McKeef

Tech shares in focus as U.S. opens probe into anti-competitive practices

U.S. stocks were slightly higher Wednesday afternoon as investors digested mixed corporate earnings and economic data, while waiting for potential monetary policy easing measures from the European Central Bank on Thursday and the Federal Reserve next Wednesday.

Technology shares were in focus after the U.S. government acknowledged late Tuesday that it is investigating the largest U.S. technology companies for anti-competitive practices.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 112 138 points at 27,236, while the S&P 500 index gained 7 points to 3,012. The Nasdaq Composite index was up 42 points at 8,292.

Stocks saw gains Tuesday also, with major indexes ending just a under all-time closing highs set on July 15. The Dow rose 177.29 points, or 0.7%, to 27,349.19, while the S&P 500 gained 20.44 points, or 0.7%, to 3,005.47. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 47.27 points, or 0.6%, to 8,251.40. The gains left the Dow just 0.04% away from its all-time closing high, while the S&P 500 was 0.3% below its closing record and the Nasdaq finished 0.08% away from its high.

What's driving the market?

Second-quarter corporate earnings results continue to flood in, with shares of Dow component Caterpillar falling 6.4%, after the manufacturer of construction and mining equipment reported quarterly profit that fell below analyst expectations, continuing a trend of subdued performance in industrial stocks during the second-quarter earnings season.

Fellow Dow constituent Boeing shares were also weighing on the Dow, down 1.3%, after the aerospace giant swung to a loss in the second quarter.

Chip-related stocks climbed to record highs Wednesday following strong earnings from Texas Instruments Inc .(TXN) , and ahead of Intel Corp. earnings. The PHLX Semiconductor Index was on track for its highest close since April 24 when it closed at 1,589.02.

However, about a quarter of S&P 500 companies have reported second-quarter earnings so far. Of those companies, 78% have posted a better-than-expected profit, according to FactSet data.

Facebook, Ford Motor, PayPal and Tesla were all scheduled to report quarterly results after the bell Wednesday.

Earnings Watch:Facebook's fine, Boeing's bind and Tesla's bottom line

The Justice Department late Tuesday said its antitrust division was reviewing "whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power and are engaging in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation, or otherwise harmed consumers."

Facebook and Apple are seen likely most at risk if government regulators are serious about pursuing antitrust actions, while Google parent Alphabet and Amazon are also under scrutiny.

But "we think that a broad movement to break up companies solely because they are large will fail without a change to existing antitrust laws," said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, in a note. "We continue to be bullish on the likes of Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon and would be buyers of these names at current valuation."

In economic data, U.S. new home sales rebounded in June, the first gain in three months, government data released Wednesday showed, but U.S. manufacturers expanded in July at the slowest pace in almost 10 years . IHS Markit said its manufacturing PMI slid to 50 this month from 50.6 in June, marking the lowest level since September 2009 just as the current expansion was getting underway.

Manufacturing output contracted in both the first and second quarters of this year, according to the Federal Reserve's report on industrial production. That was the first back-to-back decline since the soft patch in 2015 and 2016 and one of the factors, along with trade frictions and slowing global economic growth, driving the Federal Reserve to likely lower interest rates next week.

However investors were encourage by news Tuesday that a U.S. delegation headed by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is set to travel to China to revive trade talks next week, The Wall Street Journal reported , marking the first in-person talks since the Group of 20 summit last month.

Which other stocks are in focus?

Facebook shares fell after the FTC formally announced a $5 billion settlement for deceiving users about its privacy practices. Facebook is also settling with the SEC for $100 mln over a probe into handling of user data. Facebook is due to report second-quarter earnings after the close of trade Wednesday.

Shares of United Parcel Service were higher after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and profit for the second quarter.

ATT&T was up after reporting net phone subscriber growth that beat forecasts

Texas Instruments shares rallied after the chip maker topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter late Tuesday.

Shares of Snap rallied after the social media giant reported better-than-expected earnings Tuesday evening.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell two basis points to 2.048%.

U.S. oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as support from a storm-induced drop in domestic crude supplies wore off and traders turned their attention to ongoing worries about weaker energy demand.

September West Texas Intermediate oil fell 89 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $55.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $57.64.

Gold futures on Wednesday headed higher as investors picked up the haven metal ahead of a closely watched meeting of Europe's central bank, which is likely to result in an announcement of more stimulus in the eurozone. Investors also bet on a higher chance of Britain exiting from the European Union without a trade agreement, pushing the metal higher. Gold prices added 0.4% to $1,427. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, slid 0.1% early Wednesday.

Stocks traded in Asian markets were mostly higher on Wednesday , with the China CSI nding the day up 0.8%, the Nikkei 225 rising 0.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advancing 0.2%. European stocks ticked lower.