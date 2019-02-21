Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Correction: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Mowi (21/19)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 03:16pm EST

Correction refers to new series names marked in bold.

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in MOWI ASA (MOWI) due to a dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 19/19.

Adjusted series have received an “X”, “Y”, “Z” or “Q” in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found below.

For further information please see the attached file.

Copyright © 2019 OMX AB (publ), source OMX
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
03:16pCORRECTION : New ISIN codes following adjustment in Mowi (21/19)
AQ
03:16pBrandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and Confirms First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pBONITASOFT : Positioned in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Intelligent Business Process Management Suites
BU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pTELEFLEX INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:15pAUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT : Airport to Reduce Prices to Airlines
DJ
03:15pKBRA CREDIT PROFILE (KCP) K-LOC INDEX : January 2019
BU
03:14pEXACTUS : to Attend 15th Annual PDS Super Conference
AQ
03:14pExactus to Attend 15th Annual PDS Super Conference
GL
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
2BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets
3HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
4APPLE : APPLE TO CHINESE CONSUMERS : Buy a New iPhone for Under $30 a Month, Interest Free
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.