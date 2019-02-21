Correction refers to new series names marked in bold.

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in MOWI ASA (MOWI) due to a dividend. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 19/19.

Adjusted series have received an “X”, “Y”, “Z” or “Q” in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found below.

For further information please see the attached file.