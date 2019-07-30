MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slump As Weak Earnings Weigh Ahead Of Fed Decision

By Chris Matthews and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

FOMC set to kick off its 2-day meeting later Tuesday; British pound extends tumble

U.S. stocks fell at the start of trade Tuesday as a batch of weak corporate results helped to set a downbeat tone on Wall Street, and as investors look forward to the start of a pivotal meeting of the Federal Reserve.

Wall Street also was weighing an escalating threat of a so-called hard Brexit, and its potential to ripple through global markets.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 141 points, or 0.5%, at 27,056 the S&P 500 index fell 19 points, or 0.6%, at 3,002, while the Nasdaq Composite retreated 55 points to reach 8,239, a decline of 0.7%.

What's driving the market?

Downbeat earnings have hurt the investing mood thus far after meat-replacement supplier Beyond Meat reported a larger-than-expected loss and announced a stock offering, headlining weakness in a name that has thus far been a darling on Wall Street.

Still, of the 222 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date for the second quarter, some 76.1% reported above analyst expectations, while 17.1% reported below consensus estimates, according to Refinitiv data. That performance is far better than the average of 65% beating estimates and 20% missing since 1994 and in line with performance over the past four quarters, according to the data company.

"There are a few bright spots in this reporting season to be sure. Similar to 1Q19 reporting season, most companies say demand/the macro is healthy and among those who say it's a problem, roughly half say things are getting better," while earnings beats have come in at a healthy clip so far, wrote Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, in a Tuesday research note.

"But the list of negative trends/outright problems is just as long. The percent of companies beating consensus on EPS and sales has been drifting lower since the start of reporting season," she added. "Sales beats are far weaker than EPS beats, and cost cutting continues to take up a lot of air time on earnings calls."

Investors face a fresh batch of quarterly results after the market close Tuesday, including those from Dow components P&G and Merck Inc., with Apple set to report after the close.

Meanwhile, a sharp decline in the British pound to its lowest level since March 2017 garnered attention on Tuesday as the prospect of Britain exiting the European Union without a trade deal is now seen as elevated. Sterling dropped as low as $1.2120 on Tuesday to fresh 28-month lows before recovering some ground to trade at $1.2163.

New U.K. Prime Minister Borish Johnson has told the EU officials that he will pull the U.K. out of the trade union on Oct. 31 if they don't renegotiate terms of the country's exit. A messy divorce is seen as an outcome that could, at least temporarily, rattle global markets.

Separately. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were set to resume trade talks with their Chinese counterparts on Tuesday in Shanghai, though the likelihood of a near-term resolution between the economic superpowers appeared unlikely.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1156159999833513984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwgr%5E363937393b636f6e74726f6c&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnbc.com%2F2019%2F07%2F30%2Ftrump-rips-china-as-trade-negotiations-set-to-begin-says-no-signs-of-agricultural-purchases.html), President Donald Trump signaled that progress wasn't being made: "China is doing very badly, worst year in 27 - was supposed to start buying our agricultural product now - no signs that they are doing so. That is the problem with China, they just don't come through," Trump wrote.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee will commence its two-day meeting later today, after which the central bank is widely expected to reduce domestic borrowing costs by at least 25 basis points, but the degree to which it sets the tone for further dovish action will be closely watched.

Potentially supporting a dovish outlook was a fresh print of the Fed's preferred measure of inflation , the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, which rose just 0.1% in June and 1.4% year-over-year, well below the Fed's target of 2%. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was a bit higher, rising 0.2% in June and 1.6% from last year. Below-target inflation has been a central justification for a more dovish approach be the Federal Reserve.

The report did, however, reinforce perceptions of a healthy US. consumer as consumer spending rose a healthy 0.3% in June, in line with economists forecasts, according to a MarketWatch poll, while personal income rose 0.4% for the fourth month in a row, also in line with forecasts.

Data on pending home sales and consumer confidence figures are due at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Beyond Meat were off 15.9% on Tuesday.

Apple will report its results after the closing bell Tuesday. The iPhone maker is on pace for only the second year of negative sales growth since 2001, and hopes for the next generation of iPhones aren't that high, as analysts expect a 5G version that could spark a larger refresh in 2020.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) shares surged 3.3% Tuesday, after the consumer-products company reported a second-quarter adjusted profit and revenue that beat expectations. The stock rose 4.5% in premarket trade.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) shares rose 1.5%, after the drug company trounced earnings estimates for the second quarter and raised its guidance.

Altria said Tuesday it had net income of $1.996 billion , or $1.07 a share, in the second quarter, up from $1.876 billion, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.10, matching the FactSet consensus. Shares were down 2.4% Tuesday morning.

Shares of Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) rallied 1.5% early Tuesday, after the drugmaker reported a second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

Shares of Capital One Financial fell 5.7%, after the company said late Monday that a hacker had gained access to personal data from more than 100 million Capital One credit applications.

How did other markets trade?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was little changed at 2.054%.

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil rose 0.3% to $57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while gold prices edged higher to $1,429 an ounce.

The U.S. dollar index rose less than 0.1%

In Asia, China's CSI 300 index index rose 0.4%, Japan's Nikkei 225 picked up 0.4% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.1%. In Europe stocks were down 1.5%, as measured by the Stoxx Europe 600 index .