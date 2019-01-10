MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slump, Threatening Wall Street's 4-day Winning Streak

By Chris Matthews and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

China data shows weak consumer, producer prices

U.S. equities stumbled out of the gate Thursday, threatening to end a winning run for stocks, as optimism over trade talks was replaced by worries about a Chinese economic slowdown and the continuing government shutdown.

How are major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128 points, or 0.5%, to 23,754, while the S&P 500 dipped 17 points, or 0.7%, to 2,568 and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 55 points, or 0.8%, to 6,902.

On Wednesday , the Dow industrials rose 91.67 points, or 0.4%, to 23,879.12, while the S&P 500 climbed 10.55 points, or 0.4%, to 2,584.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 60.08 points, or 0.9%, to 6,957.08. It was the fourth straight winning session for all three indexes.

The S&P 500 and the Dow moved closer to exiting correction territory on Wednesday.

What's driving the market?

Caution returned to Wall Street Thursday morning, after new data on the Chinese economy compounded fears of slowing global growth and overshadowing the growing optimism among investors that the U.S. and China will avoid an escalation of its trade conflict, after reports that the two parties made progress on a deal during a three-day meeting this week.

Meanwhile, there were signs of trouble ahead on the earnings front, after several companies, including American Airlines Group, Macy's Inc. (M), and Kohl's issued disappointing sales or guidance figures Thursday morning, potentially raising fears that fourth-quarter earnings season will fail to assuage concerns of a slowing U.S. economy.

Another worry for investors is the partial U.S. government shutdown, with a stalemate entrenched after President Donald Trump walked out of a border-wall meeting with Democrats on Wednesday, and said he may still declare a national emergency in order to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his top deputy, Vice Chairman Richard Clarida, will be in the spotlight Thursday. Powell will appear in a moderated discussion at the Economic Club of Washington at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time, while Clarida will speak to the Money Marketers of New York University at 5:30 p.m.

Stocks were boosted Wednesday by signs the Fed is cautious about further interest rate increases, via minutes of the December policy meeting. Comments from other Fed officials speaking Wednesday backed up that view.

What data and speakers are ahead?

New jobless claims fell to 216,000 in the week ended Jan. 5 , below economists' expectations of 216,000, per a MarketWatch poll.

Investors will also get another round of speeches from Fed officials to digest Thursday. In addition to Powell and Clarida, Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin, told an audience in Raleigh, N.C . that the future growth of the labor force may depend on people currently on the sidelines.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who is an FOMC voting member, will give a presentation to the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce at 12:30 p.m., where he will take questions.

Chicago Fed chief Charles Evans, also a voting member, will give a speech at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A report on wholesale inventories was due to be released by the Commerce Department Thursday, but will be delayed due to the government shutdown.

What are analysts saying?

"Equity markets around the globe are in negative territory on Thursday, with the U.S. seen following suit, but that's nothing to be concerned about with the drop coming after a good run of gains across stock markets," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note.

"It's been an impressive rebound over the last week or so, made all the more encouraging by the fact that it's been supported by some genuine positive headlines. While specifics are lacking, talks between the U.S. and China appear to be going well, as the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday. This is very good news for investors as it represents one of the primary risks for markets," he said.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of L Brands were down 3.4%, after the Victoria's Secret parent reported that same-store sales were flat in December from the year-ago period.

Twitter stock rose 2.1%, after Bank of America upgraded the stock from underperform to buy, while J.P. Morgan analysts Dough Anmuth added the stock to his "best ideas" list of 2019.

Kohl's shares fell 8.7% after the retailer reported a deceleration in holiday-period sales growth.

American Airlines stock was down 10.5% Thursday, after the company lowered its estimates for 2018 earnings-per-share from between $4.40 to $4.60, versus the consensus $4.62, according to FactSet. The stock had been up 4.3% during the first three trading days of the week.

Shares of Macy's tumbled more that 17.5%, after the retailer revised down annual sales and profit estimates for 2018.

How are other markets trading?

()Asia stocks were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei down 1.2%, while shares in Shanghai slipped 0.4%. Stocks are under pressure in Europe, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 0.2%.

Oil prices pulled back along with equities, with the U.S. benchmark down 1.5% to $51.58 a barrel, while gold futures rose and the ICE U.S. Dollar Index edged up .