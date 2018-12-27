MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Stage Huge Turnaround To End Higher, With Dow Swinging More Than 800 Points

By William Watts and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Blue-chip gauge fell more than 600 points at session low

Volatility continued to reign Thursday, with stocks erasing heavy losses to end higher in a late-session turnaround that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average end more than 800 points above its session low.

The rebound came after stocks initially struggled to build on the previous session's sharp rally, which in turn was a snapback from the worst Christmas Eve performance in history.

How did benchmarks perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.37 points, or 1.1%, to end at 23,138.82, after dropping as much as 611 points at its session low. The S&P 500 also erased a sharp decline to rise 21.13 points, or 0.9%, finishing at 2,488.83. The Nasdaq Composite erased a loss of more than 3% to close at 6,579.49, a gain of 25.14 points, or 0.4%.

On Wednesday , the Dow ended with a gain of 1,086.25 points, or 5%, at 22,878.45. The S&P 500 soared 5% to end at 2,467.70 and the Nasdaq rose 5.8% to 6,554.36.

The Dow's Wednesday rebound marked its largest-ever one-day point rise. On the more relevant percentage basis, all three major indexes logged the strongest one-day gains since March 23, 2009, and it was the best-ever day-after-Christmas performance for the equity gauges. It comes on the heels of a brutal selloff in a shortened Christmas Eve session Monday , which featured the lowest closes for all three indexes since 2017.

Opinion:What will stop a bear market for stocks in 2019

What's driving the market?

Light holiday trading volume and computer-driven trading have been blamed for extremely choppy December price action, which has seen a number of sharp daily moves and a rise in volatility. Stocks remain down sharply for the month and lower for the year, with the Nasdaq Composite in a bear market and the S&P 500 and Dow solidly in correction territory.

There has been little in the way of fresh fundamental catalysts. The rebound was broad-based, with the materials sector leading gains with a 1.8% rise, while the health-care, energy, consumer staples and industrials sectors rising more than 1%.

While investors got an assurance over Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's job on Wednesday, there remains no resolution to other big issues, such a continuing government shutdown as Washington tussles over funding for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall .

There was upbeat news for global trade, with the U.S. expected to send a delegation to hold talks with Chinese officials during the week of Jan. 7, according to Bloomberg News . It would mark the first meeting since the G-20 summit in Argentina earlier this month, which yielded a 90-day tariff truce.

However, trade optimism might be tempered by a report from Reuters that the Trump administration is moving closer to issuing an executive order in the new year that would ban U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by China's Huawei and ZTE (000063.SZ) .

What did investors say?

Investors likely took some comfort in the market's ability to come back from the day's initial decline as analysts sought to make sense of Wednesday's surge.

"Such rallies are not uncommon in troubled times, and we have experienced many of them in past bear markets. To call for a bottom, we need at least a couple of days of strength, not just in price, but also in trading volume, breadth of the market, and fundamentally supported environment," said Hussein Sayed, market strategist at FXTM, in a note.

Heightened stock-market volatility, however, has complicated end-of-year tax-loss selling efforts, ensuring that such harvesting is likely to continue through year-end, likely serving as another cap on the market, said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt, in a phone interview. Tax-loss selling typically begins around November and is often wrapped up by mid-December.

How did other markets trade?

West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell nearly 3% to $44.86 a barrel, after snapping back by 8% on Wednesday .

European stock markets reopened Thursday with losses after an extended Christmas break.

In Asia , the Nikkei 225 index soared 3.9%, though China's Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.6%.

The ICE Dollar Index slipped 0.6%, while gold was firmer.

What was on the economic calendar?

The partial government shutdown means investors won't see a full economic calendar. Weekly jobless claims data were released, but November data on new home sales were delayed.

First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by 1,000 to 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a reading of 217,000.

The Conference Board said its consumer-confidence index dropped to 128.1 this month from a revised 136.4 in November. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a 133.3 reading.